Home > India > Fifth Shodhotsav 2025 Opens At Ambedkar University With Call To Make India A Knowledge Leader

Fifth Shodhotsav 2025 Opens At Ambedkar University With Call To Make India A Knowledge Leader

The Fifth Annual Research Festival, Shodhotsav 2025, began at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi with a strong call to position India as a global knowledge leader, highlighting research, innovation, and academic excellence.

Shodhotsav 2025 kicks off at Ambedkar University with a vision to make India a global knowledge hub.
Shodhotsav 2025 kicks off at Ambedkar University with a vision to make India a global knowledge hub.

Published By: Simran Babbar
Edited By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: September 5, 2025 13:15:15 IST

The Kashmere Gate campus of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi came alive on 4th September 2025 as the University inaugurated the fifth edition of its annual research festival, Shodhotsav. What began five years ago as a platform to celebrate ideas and innovation has now become one of the University’s most awaited and prestigious events—bringing together students, teachers and researchers in the spirit of discovery.

The festival was inaugurated by Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, eminent historian and Member Secretary of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) and Honourable Vice Chancellor Prof. Anu Singh Lather, with the traditional lighting of the lamp and floral tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Speaking to a packed audience of over 500, Dr. Joshi reminded everyone that India’s greatest strength lies not only in its future but also in its past. Our ancient manuscripts, traditions and collective wisdom, he said, are treasures waiting to be rediscovered and reinterpreted for today’s world. He urged young scholars to dream big, to not just follow the West, but to lead with confidence and originality—becoming the torchbearers of Viksit Bharat 2047. “Artificial intelligence may be powerful,” he said, “but it is human intelligence, creativity and compassion that must guide India’s journey as a Vishwaguru.”

Prof. Anu Singh Lather, in her special address, reflected on the Indian spirit of inquiry, non-violence and compassion. She spoke warmly about her research with indigenous communities of the Northeast, highlighting their wisdom, resilience and sustainable practices as lessons for the modern world. “Our society has always believed in knowledge that heals, builds and unites,” she said, urging scholars to carry this legacy forward.

The event also saw the release of the University Newsletter (Jan–June 2025) and the Shodhotsav 2025 booklet. Thirty-one faculty members were honoured for their research achievements, a proud moment that celebrated not just academic excellence but also the University’s role in nation-building.

Over the years, Shodhotsav has grown into more than a research festival—it has become a celebration of India’s spirit of inquiry, a space where tradition meets innovation and where every student and scholar contributes to the dream of a stronger, wiser and prouder India.

Tags: Ambedkar UniversityFifth Shodhotsav 2025

Fifth Shodhotsav 2025 Opens At Ambedkar University With Call To Make India A Knowledge Leader

Fifth Shodhotsav 2025 Opens At Ambedkar University With Call To Make India A Knowledge Leader

QUICK LINKS