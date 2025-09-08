"Fight between Constitution believers and ideology bad for country's political, social fabric": SP MP Rajeev Rai on VP elections

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai on Monday termed the Vice Presidential elections 2025 as a fight between the “Constitution believers” and an ideology “harmful” for the country’s political and social fabric.

Rai further expressed gratitude to the party chief Akhilesh Yadav for extending support to the candidate who will prove to be the “most suitable” for the position.

Samajwadi Party has extended its support to the INDIA bloc candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy for the Vice Presidential elections.

Speaking to ANI, Rai said, “The preparations are strong. Everyone should have an idea of our party’s strength. I also express my gratitude to the (SP) National President for making the decision to support a candidate who will prove to be the most suitable for that position. This fight is between those who believe in the Constitution on one side and an ideology on the other that is not good for the country’s political and social fabric. Certainly, the people of the country would want us to support those who speak about the Constitution and protect it…”

Earlier today, CPI General Secretary D Raja on Monday extended full support to the INDIA bloc candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy, calling him the “most deserving candidate” in the contemporary times.

Speaking to reporters, the CPI General Secretary said that Reddy is recognised for his dedication to the Constitution and for upholding constitutional morality and values.

Raja said, “The left parties are part of the INDIA Bloc, and we have extended our full support to Justice Sudershan Reddy. He is the most deserving candidate in the current situation. He is recognised for his dedication to the Constitution and for upholding constitutional morality and values… We hope he performs well and note that, given the circumstances, his election is crucial to save the Indian Constitution and the soul of the nation.”

The Vice Presidential election, scheduled for September 9, will witness a direct contest between Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy, backed by the INDIA bloc, and NDA’s nominee CP Radhakrishnan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party organised a ‘Sansad Karyalaya’on Sunday, and it will also be held today as a practice session for its MPs on Monday to guide them on the voting process.

Meanwhile, Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge will host a dinner for the INDIA bloc MPs on Monday evening at the Parliament annexe, a day before voting for the Vice-Presidential election.

The meeting is to reinforce the opposition’s unity and support for their VP candidate, B Sudershan Reddy, who is also supported by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons. The election of the Vice President is governed by the provisions under Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.

As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot. (ANI)

