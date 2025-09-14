Flash Flood, Landslides Witnessed In Parts Of Manipur

Manipur witnessed flash floods and landslides after continuous heavy rain in the past 24 hours, officials confirmed on Sunday. Several low-lying areas and hill districts reported waterlogging and flooding, leading to widespread disruption. According to reports, torrential rain caused damage to homes and residential compounds, while landslides affected key hill regions. Authorities said the situation remains under watch as rainfall continues in different parts of the state.

In Imphal East, areas including Yaingangpokpi, Santikhongbal, and Sabungkhok Khunou have been inundated. Large portions of Imphal West, including Kakwa and Sagolband, are also under water. Houses and compounds have been waterlogged, leaving residents struggling to cope with rising water levels. Officials said rescue and relief operations have been initiated in the affected localities to prevent further damage.

STORY | Flash floods, landslides in parts of Manipur following torrential rain Flash floods and landslides have been reported in various parts of Manipur following torrential rain during the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday. READ: https://t.co/WDqOCmBSCb pic.twitter.com/sgyv8ObZUX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 14, 2025

Hill Districts Report Landslides

Landslides were reported in Awangkhul of Noney district, as well as in Senapati and Kamjong districts. Roads in these areas faced blockages, cutting off several interior villages from main routes. Authorities deployed emergency teams to clear debris and restore connectivity. The administration urged residents in hilly regions to remain alert as the risk of fresh landslides continues due to ongoing rainfall.

Rivers Rising Across the State

Water levels in major rivers such as Imphal, Nambul, and Iril have risen sharply. However, officials confirmed that the rivers have not yet crossed danger marks. Continuous monitoring is underway, as more rainfall is expected across the state. The Meteorological Department said most parts of Manipur recorded moderate to heavy rain in the past 24 hours and warned of further downpours on Sunday.

Also Read: Massive Fire In Gujarat’s Chemical Factory, 15 Fire Tendors On Spot, Watch