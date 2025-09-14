Massive Fire In Gujarat’s Chemical Factory, 15 Fire Tendors On Spot, Watch

A massive fire broke out at a company in Panoli GIDC, Bharuch, on Thursday. Thick smoke spread across the industrial area as the fire quickly intensified. Authorities rushed to the location after receiving the alert. Emergency teams reached the site within minutes and began rescue and containment operations.

More than 15 fire tenders reached the spot to bring the flames under control. Firefighters sprayed water and foam continuously to stop the fire from spreading to nearby factories. Officials monitored the situation closely and worked in coordination with the local police and security agency.

#WATCH | Gujarat: A massive fire broke out in a company at Panoli GIDC in Bharuch. More than 15 fire tenders present at the spot to bring the fire under control. No casualties and injuries reported. (Video Source: Panoli GIDC security agency) pic.twitter.com/js7zglDGi3 — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2025

No casualties or injuries reported

Authorities confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. Workers managed to leave the premises safely after the fire alarm went off. Medical teams also reached the spot as a precautionary measure. Officials said the exact cause of the fire will be known after an investigation.

Probe launched into the incident

The Panoli GIDC security agency shared video footage of the massive fire. Police and fire officials have started an inquiry into the cause of the blaze. Teams are inspecting the damage to the property and nearby areas. Authorities assured that strict safety measures will be enforced to avoid such incidents in the future.

