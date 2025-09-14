RG Kar Final Year Student Dies In Hospital, Kins Allege Murder By Boyfriend

Well! its even a year and RG Kar is back in the headlines. In the latest development, the Kolkata Police confirmed that a final-year student from R G Kar Medical College and Hospital died under mysterious circumstances at Malda Medical College and Hospital.

The deceased, identified as 24-year-old Anindita Soren, hailed from Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur. Her family filed a formal complaint against her boyfriend, Ujjwal Soren, a junior doctor at Malda Medical College, alleging that he poisoned her before admitting her in a critical condition. Officers said the cause of death will only be established after the autopsy report.

Family Alleges Murder by Boyfriend

Anindita’s family accused Ujjwal of being responsible for her death. Her mother, Alpana Tudu, claimed that Anindita repeatedly insisted on marriage, which caused frequent quarrels between them. Ujjwal, a resident of Purulia, allegedly refused to marry her despite their long relationship.

Tudu said the family received a phone call from Ujjwal informing them that Anindita had fallen ill and was admitted to Malda hospital. The next day, they were told she had died. The family questioned how she reached Malda from Kolkata and demanded strict police interrogation of Ujjwal.

Police Begin Probe, Await Autopsy Report

A senior police officer stated that investigators are trying to trace Ujjwal to record his statement. Authorities have collected evidence and are awaiting the autopsy report to confirm the cause of death. Police said the investigation will determine whether the allegations of poisoning are valid.

The case has created concern in the medical community, as it comes shortly after the rape and murder of a female medic at R G Kar Hospital last year. That incident had sparked nationwide protests and outrage over safety issues faced by women in the medical profession.

What Happened in the RG Kar Rape and Murder Case?

On the night of 9 August 2024, a young female doctor on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was found raped and murdered inside the hospital premises. The incident triggered massive protests across West Bengal and nationwide outrage over the safety of doctors, especially women working night shifts.

The police initially arrested Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police disaster management force. Investigators described him as a habitual offender, accused of domestic abuse and harassment of women. According to the police, Roy confessed during interrogation, though he later retracted, claiming he was framed.

The case was transferred to the CBI by order of the Calcutta High Court, after criticism of lapses in the Kolkata Police investigation. The CBI carried out forensic, polygraph, and psycho-analysis tests. It also probed hospital officials and senior police officers for alleged evidence tampering and cover-up attempts.

Where is the accused now?

On 7 October 2024, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Sanjay Roy for rape and murder. After trial, on 18 January 2025, a special court convicted him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections related to rape and murder.

On 20 January 2025, Sanjay Roy was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 50,000. The court also directed the state to pay Rs 17 lakh compensation to the victim’s family. The judge did not award the death penalty, noting the case did not fall under the “rarest of rare” category.

As of now, Sanjay Roy is serving a life sentence in prison after being convicted for the rape and murder. However, the verdict sparked discontent:

The victim’s parents, doctors, and nurses demanded the death penalty.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also said she expected a harsher punishment.

The BJP alleged that the state government shielded some individuals and called for a wider probe.

Meanwhile, investigations continue into a larger conspiracy and alleged evidence tampering. Former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh, police officer Abhijit Mondal, and others face corruption and cover-up charges linked to the case.

