LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Flight Prices For Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata Soar Amid Indigo Cancellation Chaos; Domestic Flights Costlier Than International Rates

Delhi Flight Prices For Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata Soar Amid Indigo Cancellation Chaos; Domestic Flights Costlier Than International Rates

The mass cancellations of IndiGo flights led to a remarkable increase in domestic airfares, with last minute tickets on major routes such as Delhi to Bengaluru and Delhi to Chennai being more expensive than international flights. While over 500 flights were affected, passengers experienced confusion at the airports; however, it is anticipated that the fares will become normal as IndiGo gradually restores its operations.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 5, 2025 16:29:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Flight Prices For Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata Soar Amid Indigo Cancellation Chaos; Domestic Flights Costlier Than International Rates

Due to IndiGo’s widespread flight cancellations throughout India, tickets on a number of important domestic routes have skyrocketed to previously unheard of levels as travellers looked for other options. There are notable jumps on routes from Delhi to major metropolises and state capitals, with same day nonstop flights costing up to twice as much as those available for nearby dates, according to statistics from the well known booking website MakeMyTrip (MMT).

Domestic Flights Costlier Than International Rates

The cheapest flight from Delhi to Bengaluru on December 6 costs more than Rs 40,000, with some alternatives costing more than Rs 80,000, according to booking statistics from MakeMyTrip. According to MMT statistics, a customer wishing to fly from Delhi to Mumbai on December 6 must pay a minimum of Rs 36,107 and a maximum of Rs 56,000. In order to travel back to the nation’s capital, one must pay at least Rs 23,000 and up to Rs 37,000. Last-minute prices on the Delhi-Chennai route increased to Rs 62,000–82,000. The lowest cost for travellers going from Delhi to Guwahati was Rs 23,998, while the maximum was Rs 35,015.

International Rates Of Flights

To put this into perspective, a Delhi to Dubai flight on December 6 (tomorrow) would cost around Rs 25,855, making international travel cheaper than flying between two Indian cities. Similarly, a Bengaluru Dubai ticket is available for as low as around Rs 15,000. Compared to these rates, international travel is way cheaper than domestic travel. A person will need to pay around Rs 18,747 for a flight from Delhi to Bangkok. The disruption followed massive operational setbacks at IndiGo, with more than 500 flights delayed or cancelled nationwide, leaving airports overcrowded and passengers stranded.

All IndiGo departures from Delhi Airport were cancelled until midnight, though other airlines continued operations as scheduled. With IndiGo working to stabilise operations, travel platforms suggest that fares are expected to normalise in the coming days, as reflected in significantly lower prices displayed for 9-12 December across Delhi routes. Meanwhile, to help stabilise flight operations and reduce disruptions for passengers, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given IndiGo a one-time temporary exemption from two rules about late duty and late night operations until February 10, 2026.

Many passengers were left stuck with no clear communication or other travel options due to operational breakdown, which caused them to express intense dissatisfaction at several airports. They said that many people had been left detained at airports for hours without adequate communication, food, or water due to disruptions caused by personnel shortages and stricter regulations for crew members. “We do deeply apologise and understand how difficult the past few days have been for many of you,” IndiGo said in an apology. We promise to do all within our power to assist you in the interim and return our operations to normal as soon as possible, even if this will not be resolved overnight.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: ‘My Daughter Needs A Sanitary Pad’: Amid Indigo Flights Chaos, Distressed Father Pleads To Authorities But You Will Be Stunned How The Staff Reacted, Watch

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 3:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-9indigo airlines newsindigo flight statusindigo flight status checkindigo news todaywhy indigo flights are cancelled

RELATED News

Lounge Access For Senior Citizens, Meals For Customers Stuck In Transit, Indigo Goes All In For Frustrated Customers Amid Chaos: ‘We Are Truly Sorry’

Putin’s India Visit: ‘India-Russia Friendship Has Remained Steadfast Like A Pole Star,’ Says PM Narendra Modi

India, Russia Reaffirm Strong Unity in Global Fight Against Terrorism: PM Modi And Putin In Joint Briefing

Cold Moon December 2025: How And In Which Indian Cities Can We Watch The Full Moon

‘My Daughter Needs A Sanitary Pad’: Amid Indigo Flights Chaos, Distressed Father Pleads To Authorities But You Will Be Stunned How The Staff Reacted, Watch

LATEST NEWS

Catch Of The Summer? Will Jacks Pulls Off A Screamer To Send Steve Smith Packing

19 Minute Viral MMS: Why Are Scammers Targeting Girls? Parents Urged To Stay Alert

Most Mispronounced Words Of 2025: From Louvre To Zohran Mamdani, Check Out These 7 Tongue Twisters Everyone Gets Wrong

India Vs SA T20: Stampede-Like Scenes Outside Odisha’s Barabati Stadium As Massive Crowd Turns Up For Tickets, Police Resort To Lathi Charge After Fans Push Barricades

Hardik Pandya Celebrates His Own Dismissal With Ravi Bishnoi; India All-rounder’s Gesture Breaks Internet

Delhi Flight Prices For Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata Soar Amid Indigo Cancellation Chaos; Domestic Flights Costlier Than International Rates

Cloudflare Outage Disrupts Trading On Groww, Zerodha, Angel One: What Really Happened?

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Welcomes Cristiano Ronaldo’s As Key Investor, Calls It ‘Iconic Collab’

Su-57 Or F-35: Which 5th-Gen Stealth Fighter Jet Is More Powerful? Complete Comparison Of Power, Speed, Combat Capabilities, Range & Price

Ashes: The Story Behind Steven Smith’s ‘Eye Black’, What Is It; Know All Details

Delhi Flight Prices For Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata Soar Amid Indigo Cancellation Chaos; Domestic Flights Costlier Than International Rates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Flight Prices For Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata Soar Amid Indigo Cancellation Chaos; Domestic Flights Costlier Than International Rates

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Flight Prices For Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata Soar Amid Indigo Cancellation Chaos; Domestic Flights Costlier Than International Rates
Delhi Flight Prices For Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata Soar Amid Indigo Cancellation Chaos; Domestic Flights Costlier Than International Rates
Delhi Flight Prices For Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata Soar Amid Indigo Cancellation Chaos; Domestic Flights Costlier Than International Rates
Delhi Flight Prices For Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata Soar Amid Indigo Cancellation Chaos; Domestic Flights Costlier Than International Rates

QUICK LINKS