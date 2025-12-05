Delhi Flight Prices For Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata Soar Amid Indigo Cancellation Chaos; Domestic Flights Costlier Than International Rates

Due to IndiGo’s widespread flight cancellations throughout India, tickets on a number of important domestic routes have skyrocketed to previously unheard of levels as travellers looked for other options. There are notable jumps on routes from Delhi to major metropolises and state capitals, with same day nonstop flights costing up to twice as much as those available for nearby dates, according to statistics from the well known booking website MakeMyTrip (MMT).

Domestic Flights Costlier Than International Rates

The cheapest flight from Delhi to Bengaluru on December 6 costs more than Rs 40,000, with some alternatives costing more than Rs 80,000, according to booking statistics from MakeMyTrip. According to MMT statistics, a customer wishing to fly from Delhi to Mumbai on December 6 must pay a minimum of Rs 36,107 and a maximum of Rs 56,000. In order to travel back to the nation’s capital, one must pay at least Rs 23,000 and up to Rs 37,000. Last-minute prices on the Delhi-Chennai route increased to Rs 62,000–82,000. The lowest cost for travellers going from Delhi to Guwahati was Rs 23,998, while the maximum was Rs 35,015.

International Rates Of Flights

To put this into perspective, a Delhi to Dubai flight on December 6 (tomorrow) would cost around Rs 25,855, making international travel cheaper than flying between two Indian cities. Similarly, a Bengaluru Dubai ticket is available for as low as around Rs 15,000. Compared to these rates, international travel is way cheaper than domestic travel. A person will need to pay around Rs 18,747 for a flight from Delhi to Bangkok. The disruption followed massive operational setbacks at IndiGo, with more than 500 flights delayed or cancelled nationwide, leaving airports overcrowded and passengers stranded.

All IndiGo departures from Delhi Airport were cancelled until midnight, though other airlines continued operations as scheduled. With IndiGo working to stabilise operations, travel platforms suggest that fares are expected to normalise in the coming days, as reflected in significantly lower prices displayed for 9-12 December across Delhi routes. Meanwhile, to help stabilise flight operations and reduce disruptions for passengers, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given IndiGo a one-time temporary exemption from two rules about late duty and late night operations until February 10, 2026.

Many passengers were left stuck with no clear communication or other travel options due to operational breakdown, which caused them to express intense dissatisfaction at several airports. They said that many people had been left detained at airports for hours without adequate communication, food, or water due to disruptions caused by personnel shortages and stricter regulations for crew members. “We do deeply apologise and understand how difficult the past few days have been for many of you,” IndiGo said in an apology. We promise to do all within our power to assist you in the interim and return our operations to normal as soon as possible, even if this will not be resolved overnight.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

