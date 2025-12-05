‘My Daughter Needs A Sanitary Pad’: Amid Indigo Flights Chaos, Distressed Father Pleads To Authorities But You Will Be Stunned How The Staff Reacted, Watch

Passengers flying with IndiGo all over India are still stuck in a mess flights keep getting delayed or cancelled, and by Friday, December 5, 2025, it had dragged on for four days straight. In the middle of all this, a video shot at one airport started making the rounds online. It shows a father, clearly desperate, begging IndiGo staff to give him a sanitary pad for his daughter.

Father Begs Staff for Sanitary Pad

She’d been stranded for hours, waiting for a flight that just wouldn’t leave.

The video’s tough to watch. The man walks up to the customer assistance manager, his voice breaking as he repeats, “Mere beti ko pad chahiye… niche se khoon aa raha hai.”

He’s pleading, but the staff barely react. Only when he raises his voice and steps forward does the manager reply, “Sir, hum aisa nahi kar sakte.” That just makes things worse.

The counter’s packed other passengers are visibly angry too, fed up with the lack of updates, the endless waiting, and the feeling that nobody’s helping.

Viral Clip Exposes IndiGo’s Customer Service Failures

It’s honestly chaos. In Delhi, IndiGo cancelled all flights from Indira Gandhi International Airport until midnight on Friday. Over in Bengaluru, at least 102 flights were scrapped first thing in the morning.

The same story played out in airport after airport; IndiGo just couldn’t keep its planes running because of a pileup of operational problems.

The airline told the Directorate General of Civil Aviation that things won’t get better right away. Delays and cancellations will likely drag on for another two or three days.

Indigo flights chaos

To keep things from getting even worse, IndiGo plans to cut back on flights starting December 8. In their message to the DGCA, they said they don’t expect everything to get back to normal before February 10, 2026.

They even asked to be excused from the rule about shorter night flying hours until then, and the aviation regulator’s still deciding what to do about that.

The DGCA isn’t letting it slide. They’ve told IndiGo to hand over a clear plan covering crew hiring, getting new planes, training, and changing up their staff schedules anything to make sure this kind of meltdown doesn’t happen again.

Meanwhile, the video of the father’s plea has set off a firestorm online.

People are furious that the airline couldn’t provide even basic help to stranded passengers. With tempers rising and flights still unreliable, IndiGo’s under serious pressure to fix things fast and get its act together.

