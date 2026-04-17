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Home > India News > ‘Focus On Parliament, Not TV Serials’: Smriti Irani Hits Back At Akhilesh Yadav Over ‘Saas Bahu’ Remark

‘Focus On Parliament, Not TV Serials’: Smriti Irani Hits Back At Akhilesh Yadav Over ‘Saas Bahu’ Remark

Smriti Irani strongly criticised Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for his “Saas Bahu” remark, saying he should focus on Parliament not Serials.

Smriti Irani strongly criticised Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for his “Saas Bahu” remark, saying he should focus on Parliament not Serials. Photo: ANI
Smriti Irani strongly criticised Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for his “Saas Bahu” remark, saying he should focus on Parliament not Serials. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 17, 2026 17:48:10 IST

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‘Focus On Parliament, Not TV Serials’: Smriti Irani Hits Back At Akhilesh Yadav Over ‘Saas Bahu’ Remark

On Thursday, Former Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani strongly criticised Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for his “Saas Bahu” comment during the special Parliament session, where the Women’s Reservation Bill and delimitation issues are being discussed.

The SP chief should “shift his focus from serials to parliament and get crucial bills passed that empower women,” she said in her post on X.
In a post on X, Irani countered Akhilesh Yadav’s jibe at her, saying, “I heard that today Akhilesh ji remembered me in Parliament. That’s good–those who got politics as an inheritance also remember those who punch holes in the sky on their own steam. They pass comments on working women, those who have never done a job in their life. Shift your focus from serials to Parliament, get that crucial bill passed for women’s empowerment.”

Mocking Irani’s famous television serial ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, Yadav said, “saas-bahu wali toh haar gayi.”

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In his comments during the debate, Yadav said, ” If you reserve the seats, the constituencies will be reserved. The concept of reserving seats would only intensify competition among women. “Aapki saas-bahu wali toh har gayi (the saas-bahu actor lost),” he had added.

BJP leader Smriti Irani lost the 2024 Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi constituency to Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and The Delimitation Bill, 2026 were introduced and taken up for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day.

Opposition parties have said they are in favour of early implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act but are strongly opposed to the Delimitation Bill. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Kerala Restaurant’s Vishu Ad Goes Wrong, Sparks Row After Showing Bal Krishna Sitting Next To Chicken Biryani, Internet Says, ‘Tolerance Has Its Limits’

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‘Focus On Parliament, Not TV Serials’: Smriti Irani Hits Back At Akhilesh Yadav Over ‘Saas Bahu’ Remark

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‘Focus On Parliament, Not TV Serials’: Smriti Irani Hits Back At Akhilesh Yadav Over ‘Saas Bahu’ Remark
‘Focus On Parliament, Not TV Serials’: Smriti Irani Hits Back At Akhilesh Yadav Over ‘Saas Bahu’ Remark
‘Focus On Parliament, Not TV Serials’: Smriti Irani Hits Back At Akhilesh Yadav Over ‘Saas Bahu’ Remark
‘Focus On Parliament, Not TV Serials’: Smriti Irani Hits Back At Akhilesh Yadav Over ‘Saas Bahu’ Remark

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