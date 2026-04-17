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Home > India News > Kerala Restaurant’s Vishu Ad Goes Wrong, Sparks Row After Showing Bal Krishna Sitting Next To Chicken Biryani, Internet Says, ‘Tolerance Has Its Limits’

Kerala Restaurant’s Vishu Ad Goes Wrong, Sparks Row After Showing Bal Krishna Sitting Next To Chicken Biryani, Internet Says, ‘Tolerance Has Its Limits’

A Kerala restaurant sparked outrage after posting a Vishu promotion featuring Lord Krishna alongside a non-vegetarian dish.

Kerala Restaurant Apologizes for Krishna Image in Chicken Ad During Vishu (IMAGE: X)
Kerala Restaurant Apologizes for Krishna Image in Chicken Ad During Vishu (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 17, 2026 17:07:52 IST

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Kerala Restaurant’s Vishu Ad Goes Wrong, Sparks Row After Showing Bal Krishna Sitting Next To Chicken Biryani, Internet Says, ‘Tolerance Has Its Limits’

KERALA RESTAURANT CONTROVERSY:  An announcement on Vishu made by the Kerala-based restaurant Meher Mandi & Grills has sparked outrage among the masses due to its controversial inclusion of Lord Krishna in association with non-vegetarian food. The restaurant posted a promotion featuring the beloved Hindu god alongside the meat-based dish, which has been widely circulated and received intense backlash from the public.

Kerala Eatery Apologises After Showing Bal Krishna Sitting Next To Chicken Biryani

The poster quickly became viral, with many describing it as a “calculative step” to offend people’s religious beliefs through festive promotion.

The social media outrage arose when the restaurant used the image in question on their social media pages. The outrage began because of the extremely offensive nature of connecting a Hindu god to a meat dish, especially since Hindu deities are worshipped using vegetarian offerings.

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Kerala Restaurant’s Vishu Ad Goes Wrong, Sparks Row After Showing Bal Krishna Sitting Next To Chicken Biryani, Internet Says, ‘Tolerance Has Its Limits’

Kerala Restaurant Defends ‘The Designer Did It’

After being accused of hurting their patrons’ religious beliefs, the proprietors of Meher Mandi & Grills released an apology video on their Instagram page. The owners claimed the mistake had been made by the designer who created the picture, without realising that it would harm religious beliefs.

Kerala Restaurant’s Vishu Ad Goes Wrong, Sparks Row After Showing Bal Krishna Sitting Next To Chicken Biryani, Internet Says, ‘Tolerance Has Its Limits’

Internet gets furious 

A user stated, “Do you really believe this is a“designer’s mistake”? “Poster was outsourced”? Open your eyes… One poster is a mistake,Four posters is a strategy.” 

Another shared, “Tolerance has its limits..!! If hurting Hindu sentiments is now being passed off as “branding,” then clearly the bar has fallen beyond repair.” The next one added, “These establishments deserve no apology! By insulting Lord Guruvayurappan, they’ve wounded billions of Hindus Using the sacred  Lord Krishna for cheap meat ads.”

An individual posted, “Is it not blasphemous? Doesn’t it hurt the sentiment of Hindus there? Doodh Makhan khane wale Krishna ke samne non veg Rakhna paap Hai.” And, one added, “I don’t think this was a slip-up. Founder &  Management of Mehr – Muhammed Uvaise (Founder) and Muhammed Suhail.” 

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Tags: Bal Krishnahome-hero-pos-14Kerala restaurantlatest viral newsviral Vishu ad

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Kerala Restaurant’s Vishu Ad Goes Wrong, Sparks Row After Showing Bal Krishna Sitting Next To Chicken Biryani, Internet Says, ‘Tolerance Has Its Limits’

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Kerala Restaurant’s Vishu Ad Goes Wrong, Sparks Row After Showing Bal Krishna Sitting Next To Chicken Biryani, Internet Says, ‘Tolerance Has Its Limits’

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Kerala Restaurant’s Vishu Ad Goes Wrong, Sparks Row After Showing Bal Krishna Sitting Next To Chicken Biryani, Internet Says, ‘Tolerance Has Its Limits’
Kerala Restaurant’s Vishu Ad Goes Wrong, Sparks Row After Showing Bal Krishna Sitting Next To Chicken Biryani, Internet Says, ‘Tolerance Has Its Limits’
Kerala Restaurant’s Vishu Ad Goes Wrong, Sparks Row After Showing Bal Krishna Sitting Next To Chicken Biryani, Internet Says, ‘Tolerance Has Its Limits’
Kerala Restaurant’s Vishu Ad Goes Wrong, Sparks Row After Showing Bal Krishna Sitting Next To Chicken Biryani, Internet Says, ‘Tolerance Has Its Limits’

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