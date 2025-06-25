For some Modi first, later nation: Kharge pot shot on Tharoor

Days after Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that he is CWC as he has very good English and added that for some Narendra Modi comes first.

Tharoor also shared a cryptic post saying that “don’t ask permission to fly” and the wings are yours and the sky belongs to no one.”

The dig from the Congress chief came for Tharoor after he wrote an article in a newspaper and praised Modi saying he is Prime asset for India on the global stage.

Kharge made the remarks while addressing a press conference at the party’s new headquarters Indira Bhawan.

To a question about Tharoor praising Modi, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said, “I do not know much English and his (Tharoor) language is very fine.

Thusbwe have kept him in Congress Working Committee (CWC).”

“But I want to say that every people and opposition said that we are with the armed forces and are with them as they fighting to safeguard our country.

And I was first to say that country is bigger than party and we will work for the country,” the Congress leader remarked.

He then said that we said nation first, but some people say Modi first and nation later, then what should we do.

When pressed further, Kharge said, “Those who have skill of writing they will write. “We don’t want to get our head messed up in those things.

Our main target is unity in the country and safety of the country. We will keep on fighting for the country and we have fought in the past and will continue to fight for the country in future,” he said.

When asked that if they are fearing to take action against Tharoor, Kharge said, “Look we have out party and there are 34 CWC members, there are 34 permanent invitees and nearly 30 special invitees.

If someone is saying then let him say we are not going to repeat those things. We are bothered about the country and if someone is bothered about something else then you can ask them.”

However, soon after the Congress President’s remarks, Tharoor shared a cryptic post on X and said, “Don’t ask permission to fly. The wings are yours and the sky belongs to no one.”

Tharoor has been facing flak from several of his party leaders for praising Modi after he accepted the government’s proposal to lead the all party delegation to several countries to expose Pakistan post Operation Sindoor and even after his return he praised the Prime Minister in his article.

However, Tharoor has also admitted that he has some diffeeence of opinion with the party leadership.

Congress has not taken action against Tharoor for his open endorsement of the Prime Minister’s policies.

However, party during his trip to several other countries had corrected him over his remarks that India carried out surgical strikes after 2014 by sharing the excerpts from his own authored book.

