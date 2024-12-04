A forensic examination of evidence from the November 24 violence near the Jama Masjid in Sambhal has revealed the use of ammunition manufactured in Pakistan

Pakistan-Made Ammunitions

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shreesh Chandra, the investigation uncovered significant findings. “We have recovered two misfired 9mm cartridges and one empty shell manufactured by Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF), along with two 12-bore shells and two 32-bore shells,” Chandra reported. The presence of Pakistani-made ammunition raises concerns about the potential international implications of the violence.

The clashes erupted as a court-mandated survey of the mosque was underway, resulting in four deaths and injuries to several police officers. Among the injured was Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary, who sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. Sambhal police previously estimated that approximately 41 rounds were fired during the confrontation.

The Role of the Special Investigation Team (SIT)

In response to the violence, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was established to probe the incident. The team called upon forensic experts to assist in the investigation, which included a thorough 90-minute search that yielded critical evidence. Among the recovered items were two cartridges marked ‘POF 9MM 68-26’ and a 12-bore shell marked “Winchester Made-in-USA.”

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumarf Bishnoi expressed concern over the implications of the findings. “The discovery of Pakistan-made ammunition suggests the seriousness of this case,” Bishnoi said. He assured the public that the police were conducting a rigorous investigation and working diligently to identify those responsible for the violence.

Next Steps and Ongoing Investigations into Pakistan-Made Ammunition

The police have requested municipal authorities to continue cleaning operations in the affected area, which is vital for gathering any further evidence. Interrogations of suspects in custody are underway, with investigators pursuing leads based on their statements. The SIT remains confident that all perpetrators will be apprehended soon, and the inquiry into the origins and distribution of the illegal ammunition is actively continuing.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also called for a judiciary inquiry to further examine the circumstances surrounding the violence. The investigation will aim to determine whether the incident was part of a planned conspiracy or an unplanned act of violence.