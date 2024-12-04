Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Forensic Investigation Uncovers Pakistan-Made Ammunition in Sambhal Violence

A forensic examination of evidence from the November 24 violence near the Jama Masjid in Sambhal has revealed the use of ammunition manufactured in Pakistan

Forensic Investigation Uncovers Pakistan-Made Ammunition in Sambhal Violence

A forensic examination of evidence from the November 24 violence near the Jama Masjid in Sambhal has revealed the use of ammunition manufactured in Pakistan. The discovery came from the analysis of five empty shells and two misfired cartridges recovered during a police search operation in the Kot Garvi locality.

Pakistan-Made Ammunitions

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shreesh Chandra, the investigation uncovered significant findings. “We have recovered two misfired 9mm cartridges and one empty shell manufactured by Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF), along with two 12-bore shells and two 32-bore shells,” Chandra reported. The presence of Pakistani-made ammunition raises concerns about the potential international implications of the violence.

The clashes erupted as a court-mandated survey of the mosque was underway, resulting in four deaths and injuries to several police officers. Among the injured was Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary, who sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. Sambhal police previously estimated that approximately 41 rounds were fired during the confrontation.

The Role of the Special Investigation Team (SIT)

In response to the violence, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was established to probe the incident. The team called upon forensic experts to assist in the investigation, which included a thorough 90-minute search that yielded critical evidence. Among the recovered items were two cartridges marked ‘POF 9MM 68-26’ and a 12-bore shell marked “Winchester Made-in-USA.”

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumarf Bishnoi expressed concern over the implications of the findings. “The discovery of Pakistan-made ammunition suggests the seriousness of this case,” Bishnoi said. He assured the public that the police were conducting a rigorous investigation and working diligently to identify those responsible for the violence.

Next Steps and Ongoing Investigations into Pakistan-Made Ammunition

The police have requested municipal authorities to continue cleaning operations in the affected area, which is vital for gathering any further evidence. Interrogations of suspects in custody are underway, with investigators pursuing leads based on their statements. The SIT remains confident that all perpetrators will be apprehended soon, and the inquiry into the origins and distribution of the illegal ammunition is actively continuing.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also called for a judiciary inquiry to further examine the circumstances surrounding the violence. The investigation will aim to determine whether the incident was part of a planned conspiracy or an unplanned act of violence.

Also Read: Earthquake Alert! 5.6 Magnitude In Philippines, 5.3 Magnitude In Telangana

Filed under

forensic investigation Jama Masjid Pakistan-Made Ammunition sambhal violence

Advertisement

Also Read

Nissan Expands Global Reach with the ‘Made in India’ Magnite

Nissan Expands Global Reach with the ‘Made in India’ Magnite

Man Attempts To Shoot Sukhbir Badal At Amritsar’s Golden Temple, Arrested

Man Attempts To Shoot Sukhbir Badal At Amritsar’s Golden Temple, Arrested

Bangladesh Writer Taslima Nasreen Calls Bangladesh As ‘Land Of Jihadis’, Questions Delay In Bail Of Chinmoy K Das

Bangladesh Writer Taslima Nasreen Calls Bangladesh As ‘Land Of Jihadis’, Questions Delay In Bail Of...

‘Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle’ To Launch Today From Sriharikota, 10 Facts About Proba-3 Mission

‘Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle’ To Launch Today From Sriharikota, 10 Facts About Proba-3 Mission

NASA Confirms Asteroid COWECP5 to Pass Over Earth; No Threat, but a Spectacular Sight Expected

NASA Confirms Asteroid COWECP5 to Pass Over Earth; No Threat, but a Spectacular Sight Expected

Entertainment

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder Confession Recording?

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split After A Year Of Dating

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The No.1 Spot To Beyonce

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The

Eminem Once Called His Mother Debbie Nelson A Selfish Bi**h On A Song, Rapping, ‘Hope You F**kin Burn In Hell’

Eminem Once Called His Mother Debbie Nelson A Selfish Bi**h On A Song, Rapping, ‘Hope

Why Is Japan Recalling Godric Gryffindor’s Sword Replicas From The Harry Potter Franchise?

Why Is Japan Recalling Godric Gryffindor’s Sword Replicas From The Harry Potter Franchise?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox