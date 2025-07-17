LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump
Home > India > Foundation Laid for IOC Gas Storage Facility in Tirumala

Foundation Laid for IOC Gas Storage Facility in Tirumala

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman B.R. Naidu performed the Bhoomi Puja on Wednesday (July 16, 2025) for the construction of a state-of-the-art LPG gas storage facility.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman B.R. Naidu
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman B.R. Naidu

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 19:48:39 IST

Hyderabad

In a significant step toward strengthening energy infrastructure in Tirumala, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman B.R. Naidu performed the Bhoomi Puja on Wednesday (July 16, 2025) for the construction of a state-of-the-art LPG gas storage facility. The new plant, with a storage capacity of 45 metric tonnes, is being set up at the Outer Ring Road in Tirumala to meet TTD’s expanding LPG requirements, especially for preparing prasadam and free meal services.

IOCL has been TTD’s trusted LPG Supplier 

Addressing the gathering, the Chairman said Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has been TTD’s trusted LPG supplier for over 20 years. With the growing needs of the temple town, TTD has entered into a new agreement with IOCL to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply for the next 30 years. The project, jointly undertaken by TTD and IOCL, will span 1.86 acres and is estimated to cost ₹8.13 crore. It is expected to be completed within six months.

The new storage facility is designed to enhance operational efficiency and reduce recurring costs. TTD estimates savings of around ₹1.50 crore annually with the commissioning of this in-house facility.

Bio-Gas plant under construction

IOCL Marketing Director V. Satish Kumar announced that a ₹12.05 crore bio-gas plant is also under construction near the Tirumala dumping yard. Of the 55 tonnes of wet waste generated daily, about 40 tonnes will be processed to yield approximately 1,000 kg of bio-gas every day, further supporting TTD’s sustainability efforts.

The facility will be equipped with advanced safety features such as fire-fighting systems, remote-operated valves, gas leak alarms, 1,500 kg vaporizer, water tanks, a diesel generator, CCTV surveillance, and modern monitoring systems like GMS, TFMS, and ILSD.

Tags: IOCL Marketing Director V Satish KumarTirumala dumping yardTirumala energy infrastructure

More News

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Free Electricity, AAP Leader Credited Kejriwal For Bringing Fundamental Changes In Politics
Senate Approves Trump’s $9 Billion Spending Cuts, Impacting Foreign Aid and Public Broadcasting
What Is Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey All About? Cast, First Look, Release Date And Everything You Need To Know
Milind Soman in a Dress! How the 59‑Yr‑Old Is Defining Genderless Fashion
Foundation Laid for IOC Gas Storage Facility in Tirumala
Who Is Yuliia Svyrydenko? Zelenskyy Appoints New Ukraine PM to Revive War Efforts
‘Too Early To Draw Conclusions,’ Says AAIB On Air India Plane Crash; Calls Out Foreign Media For Biased Reporting
AAIB Dubs Intl Media Reports “Irresponsible”, “Selective”, Appeals To Await For Final Report
Meta, Mark Zuckerberg Reach Deal to Settle $8 Billion Facebook Privacy Lawsuit
Lee Byung-hun: How Squid Game Changed His Career And Opened Doors For Him In Hollywood: Taken Aback By The Incredible Response
Foundation Laid for IOC Gas Storage Facility in Tirumala

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Foundation Laid for IOC Gas Storage Facility in Tirumala

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Foundation Laid for IOC Gas Storage Facility in Tirumala
Foundation Laid for IOC Gas Storage Facility in Tirumala
Foundation Laid for IOC Gas Storage Facility in Tirumala
Foundation Laid for IOC Gas Storage Facility in Tirumala

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?