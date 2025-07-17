Foundation Laid for IOC Gas Storage Facility in Tirumala

Hyderabad

In a significant step toward strengthening energy infrastructure in Tirumala, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman B.R. Naidu performed the Bhoomi Puja on Wednesday (July 16, 2025) for the construction of a state-of-the-art LPG gas storage facility. The new plant, with a storage capacity of 45 metric tonnes, is being set up at the Outer Ring Road in Tirumala to meet TTD’s expanding LPG requirements, especially for preparing prasadam and free meal services.

IOCL has been TTD’s trusted LPG Supplier

Addressing the gathering, the Chairman said Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has been TTD’s trusted LPG supplier for over 20 years. With the growing needs of the temple town, TTD has entered into a new agreement with IOCL to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply for the next 30 years. The project, jointly undertaken by TTD and IOCL, will span 1.86 acres and is estimated to cost ₹8.13 crore. It is expected to be completed within six months.

The new storage facility is designed to enhance operational efficiency and reduce recurring costs. TTD estimates savings of around ₹1.50 crore annually with the commissioning of this in-house facility.

Bio-Gas plant under construction

IOCL Marketing Director V. Satish Kumar announced that a ₹12.05 crore bio-gas plant is also under construction near the Tirumala dumping yard. Of the 55 tonnes of wet waste generated daily, about 40 tonnes will be processed to yield approximately 1,000 kg of bio-gas every day, further supporting TTD’s sustainability efforts.

The facility will be equipped with advanced safety features such as fire-fighting systems, remote-operated valves, gas leak alarms, 1,500 kg vaporizer, water tanks, a diesel generator, CCTV surveillance, and modern monitoring systems like GMS, TFMS, and ILSD.