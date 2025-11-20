From Clearly Denying Interest To Dropping A BIG Hint, Here’s What Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Said On His Political Debut After Bihar Elections Win

On Thursday, November 20, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister in a state event in Gandhi Maidan, Patna. Other prominent personalities, such as PM Modi, the home affairs minister Amit Shah, among others, attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Is Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant All Set For His Political Debut?

This follows the massive victory of NDA on 202 seats defeating RJD-Congress led Mahagathbandhan. His son Nishant Kumar was the first to react to the victory and historic re-entry of Nitish Kumar as the CM in Bihar.

‘Nitish Kumar has become the Chief Minister for the 10th time. I congratulate the people and the entire NDA family. We have fulfilled the promises before and we will do the same even now,’ said Nishant Kumar adding, “I congratulate my father for taking the oath as the CM the 10th time. The public gave us more than expected. I thank and also congratulate the public.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha took oath as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers along with Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other high-profile leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the swearing-in ceremony. Rising to an unprecedented high in number was the number of leaders who swore in as members of the new Bihar Cabinet led by NDA which was led by Nitish Kumar.

Who is Nishant Kumar?

Nitish Kumar has a son, Nishant Kumar who was born to Nitish Kumar and Manju Sinha on July 20, 1975, in Bihar. He is their only child. His mother passed on in 2007 due to acute pneumonia.

Nishant was brought up in Bihar and attended St. Karen in Patna and thereafter, proceeded to Manava Bharati India international school, Mussoorie. Then he entered Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra where he graduated in software engineering.

Nishant Kumar was out of the limelight long before this year; however, in January the year, he showed up at a tribute event in Bakhtiyarpur and called on people to support his father and his JD-U.

He subsequently attended the Holi Milan ceremony with the top party officials, and in June together with his father he opened the Bakhtiyarpur riverfront, which made him recall his childhood recollection of the town.

The net worth of Nishant Kumar is estimated at Rs 3.61 crore as he has the movable assets of Rs 1.63 crore and the immovable assets of Rs 1.98 crore which the news agency PTI placed in his hands through his mother. The money contained her retirement benefits.

What did Nishant Kumar say in 2017?

Contrary to other sons and daughters of the other political figures in the nation, the son of the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, Nishant Kumar, claims to have no interest in politics and he will never venture into the political arena. “I am not interested in politics and I am not going to join politics. I will not be a political career person but a spiritual one,” Nishant said in 2017.

Nishant replied that he has already told his father of his no to politics. He is proud that his father was striving to make Bihar a developed place. My father is a visionary and hardworking.

Nishant has recently been reportedly deeply engaged in important political events and decision making in the government, as well as, having studied the writings of socialistic heroes such as Rammanohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan.

