From Ecological Talks To Cholia Dance: A Glimpse Into Himalayan Echoes 2024 Festival

Nainital recently hosted the highly anticipated Himalayan Echoes 2024 Festival, which turned out to be a spectacular convergence of art, culture, and environmental discourse. The festival, organized by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and supported by Uttarakhand Tourism, took place at the historic Abbotsford Estate from November 16-17, 2024. This year’s theme, “Creativity, Art, Literature, Mountains” (C.A.L.M.), seamlessly merged discussions on ecological preservation, literature, cinema, and wildlife conservation.

The event began with an enchanting performance of Bhutanese folk music on November 16, setting the tone for a festival that would explore not only the rich cultural fabric of the Himalayas but also its pressing environmental challenges.

The Cholia Dance: A Symbol of Valor and Spiritual Beliefs

The Cholia dance, which closed the festival, is a captivating and powerful folk dance that has its roots in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. The dancers, dressed in traditional warrior attire, perform the dance with an intense vigor and spiritual significance that draws from the region’s rich history and beliefs. The performers wear distinctive costumes, including brightly colored tunics, headgear, and ornate jewelry, symbolizing the warrior spirit they represent.

The dance itself is characterized by rapid footwork, strong rhythmic movements, and the use of swords, shields, and spears—all props that symbolize the bravery and valor of Kumaon’s historic warriors. The Cholia dance is often performed during festive occasions, particularly during local fairs, religious celebrations, and community gatherings. It is a tribute to the valor and sacrifices of the region’s warriors, and it invokes a sense of pride, strength, and spirituality.

Historically, the Cholia dance has been performed to mark the victory of Kumaon warriors in battle and to honor their deities. The dance symbolizes the region’s deep-rooted connection to its military heritage, spirituality, and the mountains that have shaped the culture and traditions of the people. The performance is an expression of reverence for nature, where the mountains themselves are believed to be the watchful guardians of the land.

The Cholia dancers’ energetic performances not only captivate the audience with their fierce energy but also connect them to the spiritual and historical significance of the region. Through this dance, they honor the ancient traditions that have been passed down for generations, keeping the spirit of the Kumaon warriors alive for future generations.

Day 2: A Journey of Dialogue and Discovery

The second day of the festival, November 17, kicked off with the insightful session, Through the Looking Glass: Ecology, Culture, and Food Traditions of Ramgarh, where Anju Khanna engaged in an intriguing conversation with Anjali Capila and Vijayluxmi Bose. The session explored the intersections of ecological preservation, local culture, and the culinary practices of the Ramgarh region.

Following this was the thought-provoking talk, The Girl with Seven Lives, with renowned author Vikas Swaroop in conversation with Ambreen Khan. Swaroop’s gripping narrative and deep understanding of social justice captivated attendees, igniting powerful discussions about life’s resilience in the face of adversity.

In the next session, Iconic Trees of India, S. Natesh discussed the vital role that trees play in preserving India’s biodiversity, with Sumantha Ghose leading a fascinating exploration of India’s ancient trees and their historical significance.

Later in the day, Who is Equal? The Search for Justice became a thought-provoking conversation between Saurabh Kirpal and Uday Pratap Singh, as they delved into the theme of justice, equality, and social change in India. Their discourse resonated deeply with the audience, sparking dialogue on issues that shape contemporary India.

The culinary explorations continued with the delightful session Highway on My Plate: Journeys Across the Foodscape of India, where Mayur Sharma shared his experiences with food, culture, and the diverse culinary traditions of India, in conversation with Nina Kler.

An evening highlight was the soulful rendition of Ai Himala: A Selection of Urdu Poetry on the Himalayas, presented by Rakshandha Jalil, offering attendees a poetic journey into the mystical allure of the Himalayas.

The festival concluded with an electrifying performance by the Cholia dancers of Kumaon, a group of warrior dancers who have carried the traditional dance form for generations.

A Festival for the Future

The Himalayan Echoes 2024 Festival has proven to be a melting pot of creativity, culture, and conservation, showcasing the diverse heritage of the Himalayan region. With a focus on the intersection of art, literature, and environmental sustainability, this festival is a powerful reminder of the urgent need to protect and preserve the beauty and richness of the Himalayan ecosystem. The performances, conversations, and discussions continue to inspire, reminding all who attend of the deep connection between culture, nature, and the mountains that shape us.