LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin
LIVE TV
Home > India > From Jhol Momo To Kulfi: Inside Full Menu Served To Russian President Putin At Rashtrapati Bhavan

From Jhol Momo To Kulfi: Inside Full Menu Served To Russian President Putin At Rashtrapati Bhavan

The banquet began with a warm, clear soup called Murungelai Chaaru. This was followed by an array of starters that showcased flavors from across India.

Inside full Menu Served To Russian President Putin At Rashtrapati Bhavan. (X/@rashtrapatibhvn)
Inside full Menu Served To Russian President Putin At Rashtrapati Bhavan. (X/@rashtrapatibhvn)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 6, 2025 00:11:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From Jhol Momo To Kulfi: Inside Full Menu Served To Russian President Putin At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Russian President Vladimir Putin was treated to a grand vegetarian state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, highlighting India’s rich regional cuisines. The dinner was hosted by President Droupadi Murmu and came after the ceremonial reception, forming a key part of Putin’s two-day visit to India.

The banquet began with a warm, clear soup called Murungelai Chaaru. This was followed by an array of starters that showcased flavors from across India. Guests were served Gucchi Doon Chetin, Kaale Chane ke Shikampuri, and Vegetable Jhol Momo with Chutney, offering a culinary journey from Kashmir to the Himalayan east.

The main course featured a carefully curated thali, prepared with fresh seasonal produce by Rashtrapati Bhavan chefs. It included Zafrani Paneer Roll, Palak Methi Mattar Ka Saag, Tandoori Bharwan Aloo, Achaari Baingan, and Yellow Dal Tadka. The dishes were paired with Dry Fruit and Saffron Pulao. Guests also enjoyed a variety of Indian breads, such as Lachha Paratha, Magaz Naan, Satanaj Roti, Missi Roti, and Biscuity Roti, adding texture and richness to the meal.

Desserts combined classic favourites and regional treats. Badam ka Halwa, Kesar-Pista Kulfi, and fresh fruits were served alongside Gur Sandesh and Murakku. To complement the meal, a colourful selection of accompaniments was offered, including Beetroot, Khaman Kakdi, Shakarkandi Papdi Chaat, and Kamrak Boondi Raita, as well as Gongura Pickle, Mango Chutney, and Banana Chips.

Freshly prepared juices like Pomegranate, Orange, and Carrot & Ginger rounded off the banquet, offering guests a refreshing end to the meal.

ALSO READ: What Does The Heliconia Plant Symbolise At PM Modi’s Meeting With Russian President Putin?

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 12:11 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: pm modi’Rashtrapati Bhavanrussiavladimir putin

RELATED News

What Does The Heliconia Plant Symbolise At PM Modi’s Meeting With Russian President Putin?

What’s On Putin’s Plate? Internet Gets Curious What Did Russian President Eat As Presidential Dinner Is Hosted For Him At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Does Shashi Tharoor’s Presence At The Putin Dinner Signal A Shift In Political Equations? Everything Decoded

Putin Commits To Peak Performance At Kudankulam Nuclear Facility, Says ‘Russia Will Be A Reliable Supplier’

Top Opposition Leaders Including Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Not Invited To Presidential Banquet For Putin, But You Might See THIS Congress MP In Attendance

LATEST NEWS

From Jhol Momo To Kulfi: Inside Full Menu Served To Russian President Putin At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Watch: US President Donald Trump Awarded First-Ever FIFA Peace Prize At 2026 World Cup Draw

Why Elon Musk’s X Has Been Slapped With $140 Million Fine in Europe? All You Need To Know

Google Workspace AI Studio: How To Build Your Own Assistant Without Coding, Learn In Easy Steps

Top Opposition Leaders Including Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Not Invited To Presidential Banquet For Putin, But You Might See THIS Congress MP In Attendance

Redmi Note 15 5G, Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+: Shocking Leaked Price, Expected Specs, Design, Camera, And Everything You Need To Know

FIFA World Cup Draw 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch Draw Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online In India

Will Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Kumar Finally Enter Politics? Bihar CM’s Son Drops A Big Hint

Netflix to Buy Warner Bros in Historic $72 Billion Takeover, This Is How The Streaming Giant Won The Bid

‘Every Time We’ ve Had A Heartbreak….’ Smriti Mandhana Returns To Instagram Amid Delayed Wedding With Palash Muchhal, Fans Spot The Missing Engagement Ring

From Jhol Momo To Kulfi: Inside Full Menu Served To Russian President Putin At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Jhol Momo To Kulfi: Inside Full Menu Served To Russian President Putin At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Jhol Momo To Kulfi: Inside Full Menu Served To Russian President Putin At Rashtrapati Bhavan
From Jhol Momo To Kulfi: Inside Full Menu Served To Russian President Putin At Rashtrapati Bhavan
From Jhol Momo To Kulfi: Inside Full Menu Served To Russian President Putin At Rashtrapati Bhavan
From Jhol Momo To Kulfi: Inside Full Menu Served To Russian President Putin At Rashtrapati Bhavan

QUICK LINKS