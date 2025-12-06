From Jhol Momo To Kulfi: Inside Full Menu Served To Russian President Putin At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Russian President Vladimir Putin was treated to a grand vegetarian state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, highlighting India’s rich regional cuisines. The dinner was hosted by President Droupadi Murmu and came after the ceremonial reception, forming a key part of Putin’s two-day visit to India.

The banquet began with a warm, clear soup called Murungelai Chaaru. This was followed by an array of starters that showcased flavors from across India. Guests were served Gucchi Doon Chetin, Kaale Chane ke Shikampuri, and Vegetable Jhol Momo with Chutney, offering a culinary journey from Kashmir to the Himalayan east.

Delhi | The banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in honour of Russian President Vladimir Putin featured a menu boasting the unique flavours of Indian cuisine. The evening also featured a showcase by the Rashtrapati Bhavan Naval Band accompanied… pic.twitter.com/1OMZux81lt — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2025

The main course featured a carefully curated thali, prepared with fresh seasonal produce by Rashtrapati Bhavan chefs. It included Zafrani Paneer Roll, Palak Methi Mattar Ka Saag, Tandoori Bharwan Aloo, Achaari Baingan, and Yellow Dal Tadka. The dishes were paired with Dry Fruit and Saffron Pulao. Guests also enjoyed a variety of Indian breads, such as Lachha Paratha, Magaz Naan, Satanaj Roti, Missi Roti, and Biscuity Roti, adding texture and richness to the meal.

Desserts combined classic favourites and regional treats. Badam ka Halwa, Kesar-Pista Kulfi, and fresh fruits were served alongside Gur Sandesh and Murakku. To complement the meal, a colourful selection of accompaniments was offered, including Beetroot, Khaman Kakdi, Shakarkandi Papdi Chaat, and Kamrak Boondi Raita, as well as Gongura Pickle, Mango Chutney, and Banana Chips.

Freshly prepared juices like Pomegranate, Orange, and Carrot & Ginger rounded off the banquet, offering guests a refreshing end to the meal.

