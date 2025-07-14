From Monsoon Session, MPs Can Sign Their Attendance From New MMD System From Assigned Seats In LS

With the Parliament Monsoon Session commencing from July 21, the Lok Sabha will shift the attendance marking system to digital mode where the parliamentarian can sign it from their assigned seat instead of using the old system which was time consuming.

According to sources, the Lok Sabha MPs earlier used to sign their attendance before entering the House.

But with the Monsoon Session, the system is going to shift to digital mode with the Multi Media Device system, where the MPs can now mark their attendance digitally.

The source said that before the construction of the new Parliament building, the MPs used to mark their attendance.

The source explained that in the new Parliament building now the attendance can be marked digitally with the new MMD system.

The source said that the MPs earlier used to complete their attendance with the help of a tab and stylus in both the Houses of Parliament before entering the House.

But under the new system, they will have to mark their attendance from their assigned seat in the Lok Sabha, the source said.

The source said that the MPs can sign their attendance through the MMD system with either thumb impression, or pin number or with the help of the multi media device card.



The previous system, the source explained that used to take more time where many MPs used to stand in queues to sign their attendance and thus Speaker initiated this system from the Monsoon Session.

The source said that this process will start from Lok Sabha.

The Parliament functions for at least 70 days in a year and it takes approximately two to three minutes for a MP to sign their attendance.

The source said that the new MMD system will save much time of the Parliament.

