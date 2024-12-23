Home
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

From Narendra Modi To Rahul Gandhi, Anupam Kher: Here’s How World Reacted To Shyam Benegal’s Demise

Legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal has passed away, and it has been met with tributes from all over the world. Figures like Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, and Anupam Kher shared their condolences while remembering his immense contribution to Indian cinema.

Shyam Benegal is no more. He was an important figure in the parallel cinema movement that revolutionised the narrative style of Hindi cinema. He was 90 and had been suffering a long illness. His filmography includes Manthan, Mandi, and Ankur, which have influenced filmmakers all over the world.

Benegal’s work, over the decades, changed the Indian film industry. He had a focus on realistic storytelling and socially relevant themes. Manthan (1976), Mandi (1983), and Ankur (1973) are some of his most acclaimed works that left a lasting mark on the history of cinema.
Dying in the Presence of Loved Ones

He died at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai. He had been in the ICU there. His daughter, Pia Benegal, confirmed his death and said he had been suffering from chronic kidney disease that had taken a turn for the worse recently.

His Last Film And Unfinished Dreams

Benegal’s last film Mujib: The Making of a Nation (2023) dealt with the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He has even said that he plans to direct a film on Noor Inayat Khan, the World War II spy, but yet that film is not there either.

Manthan, released in 1976, was restored and screened at the Cannes Classics segment earlier this year. It is a testament to Benegal’s long-lasting legacy in world cinema. His films continue to inspire and challenge the boundaries of storytelling, ensuring his place in the annals of cinematic history.

Tributes Pour In Following Benegal’s Passing

The death of this legendary filmmaker has elicited tributes from the movie industry and beyond. This social media platform, X, was filled with tearful messages as people shared their appreciation for his everlasting impact on cinema and popular culture worldwide.

Here’s How X Reacted:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Shyam Benegal Ji, whose storytelling had a profound impact on Indian cinema. His works will continue to be admired by people from different walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Indian filmmaker, Shekhar Kapur posted on X, “He created ‘the new wave’ cinema. #shyambenegal will always be remembered as the man that changed the direction of Indian Cinema with films like Ankur, Manthan and countless others. He created stars out great actors like Shabama Azmi and Smita Patil. Farewell my friend and guide.”

India’s Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi posted on X, “Saddened by the passing of Shyam Benegal ji, a visionary filmmaker who brought India’s stories to life with depth and sensitivity. His legacy in cinema and commitment to social issues will inspire generations. Heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and admirers worldwide.”

Actor Manoj Bajpayee posted on X, “A heartbreaking loss for Indian cinema. Shyam Benegal wasn’t just a legend, he was a visionary who redefined storytelling and inspired generations. Working with him in Zubeidaa was a transformative experience for me, exposing me to his unique style of storytelling & nuanced understanding of performances. I’ll forever be grateful for the lessons I learned under his direction. It was an absolute honor to have had the opportunity to work with him. His legacy will live on in the stories he told and the lives he touched. Rest in peace Shyam Babu, Om Shanti.”

Veteran actor Anupam Kher posted, “Deeply saddened to know about the sad demise of legendary filmmaker #ShyamBenegal. He was the messiah for actors, writers and technicians of alternative cinema in #India. He told stories differently. When I went to meet him to ask for a role during the making of #Mandi, he looked at me and said, “I don’t have anything substantial for you in this film. And I don’t think you should do a smaller role! Why don’t you wait. May be something substantial will come your way!” And when #Saaransh happened he was extremely happy for me!! Goodbye #ShyamBabu. Thanks for your brilliance and generosity. Will miss you and your infectious smile.”

Congress MP Shahi Tharoor posted, “Mourning the passing of #ShyamBenegal, a giant of India’s New Wave cinema who leaves a considerable body of cinematic accomplishment behind. My sisters and i knew him since our childhood, when he was an advertising professional who photographed them as the first “Amul Babies”. His impact will endure, but his passing is an immense loss, for cinema and for humanity.”

Actor Randeep Hooda posted, “He #ShyamBenegal might have passed but he will live on through his unforgettable films .. he inspired so many lives including mine through his cinema .. sadly missed working with him a couple of times.. always kind, soft spoken and thoughtful.. he continued doing what he loved right till the end, inspiring us further, all over again .. thank you Benegal saab.”

ALSO READ | Legendary Filmmaker Shyam Benegal Passes Away At 90 After Prolonged Illness

shyam benegal

