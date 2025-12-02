LIVE TV
Home > India > From S-400 To S-500: Why India Wants Russia's Most Advanced Air Defence Shield

From S-400 To S-500: Why India Wants Russia’s Most Advanced Air Defence Shield

The S-400 played a key role in stopping Pakistani aircraft and missiles, exposing gaps in Pakistan’s capabilities and giving India a major strategic advantage.

Representational image. (Image source: ANI)
Representational image. (Image source: ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 2, 2025 21:22:30 IST

From S-400 To S-500: Why India Wants Russia’s Most Advanced Air Defence Shield

India is exploring the possibility of acquiring Russia’s advanced S-500 air defence system after the successful deployment of the S-400 during the May conflict and Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. The S-400 played a key role in stopping Pakistani aircraft and missiles, exposing gaps in Pakistan’s capabilities and giving India a major strategic advantage.  

The strong performance of the S-400 has prompted Indian defence planners to consider the next level of protection. With threats from Pakistan and China becoming faster and more sophisticated, the S-500 is seen as a system that could secure India’s airspace for years to come.  

“The S-400 performed very well in Operation Sindoor, and has a huge deterrence and punitive capability. Yes, we are looking at procuring more of the same or the S-500,” a defence source told Firstpost. The experience highlighted that if Pakistan struggled against the S-400, the S-500 could further widen the gap.  

The S-500 is a major upgrade over the S-400. It can target threats up to 600 kilometres away, allowing India to intercept missiles and aircraft deeper inside hostile territory. It can also engage targets at altitudes of up to 200 kilometres, including ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons, and even some low-orbit satellites. 

Equipped with next-generation radar systems, the S-500 can detect and track multiple incoming threats at very long distances, including aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and hypersonic glide vehicles.  

India faces a dual challenge. Pakistan continues to rely on standoff weapons and drones, while China is expanding its missile and satellite warfare capabilities. The S-500 could become the top layer of India’s air defence, with the S-400 forming a middle layer and other systems handling lower-altitude threats. Analysts say this layered defence is increasingly essential as missile technologies evolve.  

There are practical challenges, including high costs, limited availability, and the need for long-term maintenance and technology integration with Russian manufacturers. Still, Indian planners see the S-500 as a crucial step for future security. Unlike the S-400, the S-500 is designed for the next era of warfare, capable of countering faster, higher, and longer-range threats.  

ALSO READ: Vladimir Putin India Visit: Indians To Get Visa-Free Entry To Russia Soon? Here’s What We Know

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 9:22 PM IST
From S-400 To S-500: Why India Wants Russia’s Most Advanced Air Defence Shield

QUICK LINKS