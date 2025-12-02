LIVE TV
Vladimir Putin India Visit: Indians To Get Visa-Free Entry To Russia Soon? Here's What We Know

Vladimir Putin India Visit: Indians To Get Visa-Free Entry To Russia Soon? Here's What We Know

This comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a decree granting visa-free access to many categories of Chinese visitors for up to 30 days.

PM Modi and Vladimir Putin. (X/@narendramodi)
PM Modi and Vladimir Putin. (X/@narendramodi)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 2, 2025 16:36:51 IST

Vladimir Putin India Visit: Indians To Get Visa-Free Entry To Russia Soon? Here’s What We Know

India and Russia are moving closer to a new travel arrangement that could allow Indian citizens to visit Russia without a visa, similar to the facility recently granted to Chinese travelers. Officials from both countries have held several rounds of discussions, and another meeting is expected soon to finalise the details.

According to media reports, Russia has agreed in principle to allow visa-free entry for Indian tourists, but only if they travel in organised groups. This comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a decree granting visa-free access to many categories of Chinese visitors for up to 30 days. 

The Chinese categories include tourists, business professionals, academics, artists, and sportspeople. However, the exemption does not apply to Chinese migrant workers, long-term students, or workers in the logistics and transport sectors.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in Moscow that both sides have already completed several rounds of talks. The next set of discussions will focus on practical details such as the permitted size of tour groups, how tour operators will be verified, and what traveler information must be shared with border authorities before the group arrives.

In India, the Ministry of External Affairs has prepared a draft proposal on the visa-free arrangement. This document will now be shared with various departments for their comments and suggestions before a final decision is made. Officials believe that once both countries agree on the operational process, the visa-free system could be implemented smoothly.

The plan is expected to work only for organised groups, not for individual travelers. Earlier this year, Evgeny Kozlov, Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee, said that visa-free entry would apply only to officially registered tour groups with a fixed number of members. He explained that qualifying groups usually include 10 to 20 people. Kozlov also confirmed that Russia is still holding consultations with India’s Ministry of External Affairs to decide the ideal group size for Indian tourists.

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 4:36 PM IST
Vladimir Putin India Visit: Indians To Get Visa-Free Entry To Russia Soon? Here's What We Know

Vladimir Putin India Visit: Indians To Get Visa-Free Entry To Russia Soon? Here's What We Know

Vladimir Putin India Visit: Indians To Get Visa-Free Entry To Russia Soon? Here's What We Know
Vladimir Putin India Visit: Indians To Get Visa-Free Entry To Russia Soon? Here's What We Know
Vladimir Putin India Visit: Indians To Get Visa-Free Entry To Russia Soon? Here's What We Know
Vladimir Putin India Visit: Indians To Get Visa-Free Entry To Russia Soon? Here's What We Know

