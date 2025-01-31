Home
Friday, January 31, 2025
Gangsters Act Case: SC Issues Notice To UP Govt On Abbas Ansaris’ Bail Plea


The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government regarding a bail petition filed by Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA Abbas Ansari, who is facing charges under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh issued a notice to the state government after its counsel requested time to submit a counter affidavit. The court granted the Uttar Pradesh government two weeks to file its response.

Ansari, who represents the Mau constituency in Uttar Pradesh, was booked under the UP Gangsters Act in August last year. Authorities accused him of leading a gang involved in extortion and other illicit financial activities.

In December, the Allahabad High Court rejected Ansari’s bail application, citing multiple cases registered against him. The court also expressed concerns that his release could lead to tampering with evidence.

Following the high court’s decision, Ansari approached the Supreme Court, challenging the denial of bail.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal represented Ansari in the case, while Additional Solicitor General K.M. Nataraj appeared for the Uttar Pradesh government.

The matter is now set for further proceedings, with the Supreme Court awaiting the state’s response before making a decision on the bail plea.

