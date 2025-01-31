Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 31, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘Incident Not In Public View’: SC Disposes Of Case Under SC-ST Act

The Supreme Court dismissed a case filed under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, against a man, ruling that the alleged incident did not take place in public view.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘Incident Not In Public View’: SC Disposes Of Case Under SC-ST Act


The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a case filed under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, against a man, ruling that the alleged incident did not take place in public view.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Augustine George Masih clarified that for an offence to be established under Section 3(1)(r) of the SC/ST Act, it must be proven that the accused deliberately insulted or intimidated a member of an SC or ST community with the intent to humiliate them in a location within public view.

Similarly, for an offence under Section 3(1)(s), it must be shown that the accused used caste-based abuse against the complainant in a setting where the public could witness it.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The bench concluded that, as per the case details, the alleged incident took place within the confines of the complainant’s private chambers. Since it was not a publicly accessible location, the offence did not fall under the purview of either Section 3(1)(r) or 3(1)(s) of the SC/ST Act.

The ruling came in response to an appeal challenging a February 2024 Madras High Court decision. The high court had dismissed the petitioner’s request to quash proceedings initiated against him before a trial court in Tiruchirappalli.

The case stemmed from an incident in September 2021, when the appellant had approached the complainant, a revenue inspector, regarding the status of a petition related to his father’s land record. A disagreement allegedly escalated into the use of caste-based slurs by the appellant, leading to an FIR being filed against him.

The chargesheet later framed offences under Sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(s) of the SC/ST Act.

Seeking relief, the appellant moved the high court to quash the case, arguing that the allegations did not meet the legal criteria under the Act. The high court, however, declined his request, stating that no prejudice would be caused by subjecting him to trial.

However, the Supreme Court held that for a location to qualify as “within public view,” it must be an open space where members of the public can hear or witness the alleged incident.

The court noted that, according to the FIR, the incident occurred in the complainant’s private office, and others entered only after the event had concluded. Given this, the case did not satisfy the legal requirements for an offence under the SC/ST Act.

The apex court ruled in favor of the appellant, setting aside the Madras High Court’s order, quashing the chargesheet, and terminating all related proceedings.

This decision reaffirms the necessity of meeting legal conditions for invoking the SC/ST Act, particularly regarding the requirement of public view.

Read More: Sarpanch Murder Case: Beed Court Sends Accused Sudarshan Ghule To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Filed under

SC-ST Act

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What’s Inside Jeet Adani’s Wedding Return Gift Bags? A Stunning Handmade Surprise Revealed!

What’s Inside Jeet Adani’s Wedding Return Gift Bags? A Stunning Handmade Surprise Revealed!

Google Unveils ‘Ask For Me’ AI Feature In Search Labs: Here’s How It Works

Google Unveils ‘Ask For Me’ AI Feature In Search Labs: Here’s How It Works

Is Karla Sofia Gascon Anti-Islam? Oscar Nominee Apologizes For Resurfaced Post Sparking New Controversy

Is Karla Sofia Gascon Anti-Islam? Oscar Nominee Apologizes For Resurfaced Post Sparking New Controversy

AMU Guest Faculty Booked Over Controversial Remarks About PM Modi And CM Yogi Adityanath

AMU Guest Faculty Booked Over Controversial Remarks About PM Modi And CM Yogi Adityanath

Is Chris Evans Quitting Hollywood? Avengers Star Calls Himself ‘Happy Retired Man’ But There’s A Catch

Is Chris Evans Quitting Hollywood? Avengers Star Calls Himself ‘Happy Retired Man’ But There’s A...

Entertainment

What’s Inside Jeet Adani’s Wedding Return Gift Bags? A Stunning Handmade Surprise Revealed!

What’s Inside Jeet Adani’s Wedding Return Gift Bags? A Stunning Handmade Surprise Revealed!

Is Karla Sofia Gascon Anti-Islam? Oscar Nominee Apologizes For Resurfaced Post Sparking New Controversy

Is Karla Sofia Gascon Anti-Islam? Oscar Nominee Apologizes For Resurfaced Post Sparking New Controversy

Is Chris Evans Quitting Hollywood? Avengers Star Calls Himself ‘Happy Retired Man’ But There’s A Catch

Is Chris Evans Quitting Hollywood? Avengers Star Calls Himself ‘Happy Retired Man’ But There’s A

US YouTuber Misses Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 After Enduring Horrific Traffic Jam For 19 Hours, “India 1, Binsky 0”

US YouTuber Misses Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 After Enduring Horrific Traffic Jam For 19 Hours,

Who Is Anna Beatriz? OnlyFans Model Dies After Falling Off Balcony While Filming Sexual Act With Two Male Co-Stars

Who Is Anna Beatriz? OnlyFans Model Dies After Falling Off Balcony While Filming Sexual Act

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox