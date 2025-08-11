Ghaziabad: Fight Breaks Out Between Society Resident And Staff Member Over Water Supply Issue

A fight broke out between the resident and the staff member of a high-rise housing complex Saya Gold Avenue Society in Ghaziabad during an argument over water shortage, according to a Hindustan Times report. This incident happened on August 10, 2025, Sunday. Captured on the CCTV camera, the video of this incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the resident talking to the maintenance staff. The discussion, however, soon turned into an argument and the two started shouting at each other. As seen in the CCTV footage, the resident is then seen pushing the staff member. The staff member then punched him in the face and kept hitting him as several others tried to resolve the fight. The X account of Greater Noida West has shared this clip and it is not verified by Hindustan Times.

Flat owner, who went to complain about water shortage, was beaten up by maintenance staff at Saya Gold Avenue, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. pic.twitter.com/MANh4cXVbB — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) August 10, 2025

The issue over water at the Saya Gold Avenue Society in Ghaziabad in 2024

The issue over water prevailed at the Saya Gold Avenue Society in 2024 as well according to an India Today report. The report mentions that hundreds of residents at Ghaziabad’s Saya Gold Avenue Society fell ill allegedly after drinking contaminated water. A team of the health department had arrived at the high-rise after receiving complaints about the same. The team conducted rounds of inspections and provided primary treatment to those affected. The residents of society including the children had complained of ill health with similar symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea, and fever, for the past few days.

What are the diseases caused by contaminated water?

Contaminated water can cause a variety of diseases, primarily due to pathogens like bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as chemical contamination. Common waterborne diseases include diarrhea, cholera, typhoid fever, hepatitis A, dysentery, and giardiasis. Exposure to contaminated water can also lead to long-term health issues like arsenicosis and fluorosis.