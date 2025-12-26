LIVE TV
Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Mapusa Court Extends Police Custody of Luthra Brothers Till December 29

The Mapusa Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court on Friday extended the police custody of Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra until December 29 in connection with the Birch by Romeo Lane fire case. The brothers are co-owners of the nightclub, where a devastating fire on December 6 claimed 25 lives and left several other people injured. The court had earlier extended its custody as the investigation progressed.

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: December 26, 2025 18:38:29 IST

The Mapusa Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court on Friday extended the police custody of Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra until December 29 in connection with the Birch by Romeo Lane fire case. The brothers are co-owners of the nightclub, where a devastating fire on December 6 claimed 25 lives and left several other people injured. The court had earlier extended its custody as the investigation progressed. 

Meanwhile, the Mapusa JMFC court also sent Ajay Gupta, the third partner of Birch by Romeo Lane, to 14 days of judicial custody.

Forged Licence Angle Emerges as Probe Deepens

Earlier, on December 16, the Luthra brothers were brought from Delhi to Goa after being deported from Thailand. A Delhi court had granted the Goa Police a 48-hour transit remand of the accused after they landed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi.

On December 17, the court produced the accused before the Mapusa Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court after they were arrested at Delhi airport. The court granted the brothers 5-day police custody.

According to advocate Vishnu Joshi, representing the victim’s families, ANI was told that new revelations have come forward, with police alleging that the trade licence and other related documents of the brothers were forged The fire at the Arpora nightclub on December 6 claimed 25 lives, with the government initiating criminal proceedings against the club owners over alleged negligence and violation of mandatory safety norms.

Police Say Owners Knew Club Lacked Emergency Exits

According to the Goa police, the firework event was organised at the club without proper fire safety equipment and other essential safety gadgets. The police said the custodial presence of the accused in Goa was required at a critical stage of the investigation.

Placing its submissions before the Patiala House Court, the Goa Police said the accused are the main owners and partners of ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ in North Goa’s Arpora area and had ultimate control over the operation of the club, including safety arrangements, permissions and events held at the premises.

The Luthra brothers, despite knowing that the restaurant lacks emergency exit doors on the ground or deck floors for evacuation in an emergency, organised the fire show, police said.

The Goa Police had filed a criminal case dated December 7 at the Police Station Arpora Anjuna, North Goa, under sections 105, 125, 125(a), 125(b), and 287, read with 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023. 

(Inputs with ANI)

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 6:36 PM IST
QUICK LINKS