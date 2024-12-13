Home
Friday, December 13, 2024
we-woman
Google Doodle Celebrates The Conclusion Of The 2024 FIDE World Chess Championship

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the conclusion of the 2024 FIDE World Chess Championship, held from November 25 to December 13 at the Equarius Hotel, Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore.

Google Doodle Celebrates The Conclusion Of The 2024 FIDE World Chess Championship

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the conclusion of the 2024 FIDE World Chess Championship, held from November 25 to December 13 at the Equarius Hotel, Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore. The championship witnessed a gripping showdown between reigning champion Ding Liren of China and India’s rising star, Gukesh Dommaraju.

The animated Doodle features vibrant chess pieces in Google’s signature colors—yellow, red, blue, and white. Clicking on the Doodle directs users to a special page titled “Celebrating Chess,” highlighting the strategy game’s timeless appeal on its iconic 64-square board.

India’s Historic Victory

In a groundbreaking achievement, Indian teenager Gukesh Dommaraju emerged as the youngest world chess champion, defeating Ding Liren in a nail-biting finale. This historic win marks a proud moment for India, with Gukesh etching his name into the annals of chess history.

World Chess Championship Highlights

The championship featured 14 high-stakes classical games, each exceeding four hours, as players battled to secure 7.5 points and claim the coveted title. Gukesh’s victory not only showcases his extraordinary skill but also cements his place as a global chess icon.

Google’s Doodle serves as a tribute to chess and the inspiring achievements of players like Gukesh, emphasizing how the game transcends borders to unite and inspire millions worldwide.

Filed under

2024 FIDE World Chess Championship google doodle

