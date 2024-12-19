Government To Present Motion Today On JPC for Simultaneous Poll Bills

The Union government is set to propose a motion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday to establish a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to review two bills aimed at introducing simultaneous national and state elections.

The Union government is set to propose a motion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday to establish a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to review two bills aimed at introducing simultaneous national and state elections. The committee will comprise 21 Lok Sabha members and 10 Rajya Sabha MPs, tasked with submitting its report by the first day of the last week of the 2025 Budget session.

Prominent Members and Chairmanship

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is expected to appoint senior BJP MP PP Chaudhary as the chairman of the JPC. Key members from the Lok Sabha will include Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Anurag Thakur, and Bhartruhari Mahtab. Rajya Sabha members like Randeep Singh Surjewala are also likely to join the panel.

The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday amidst strong opposition. Critics argue that the bills infringe on state rights and undermine federalism. However, the government insists that these measures will reduce election costs and promote efficient governance.

The Scope of the Proposed Changes

The proposal, part of the BJP’s 2024 manifesto, aims to align elections for national and state legislatures. The alignment process is set to begin in 2029, with the first simultaneous elections projected for 2034. Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the House that a detailed review by the JPC reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to examining the proposal thoroughly.

During the initial debate, 263 members voted in favor of introducing the bills, while 198 opposed them. The opposition, along with activists, claims that the initiative could harm democratic accountability and lead to centralized control. The government, however, views it as a transformative step in the electoral process.

The JPC’s report is anticipated to play a crucial role in shaping the discourse around simultaneous elections, potentially redefining India’s democratic landscape.

Read More : India Seeks Mutual Framework For Border Dispute At Doval-Wang Meet