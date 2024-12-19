Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Government To Present Motion Today On JPC for Simultaneous Poll Bills

The Union government is set to propose a motion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday to establish a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to review two bills aimed at introducing simultaneous national and state elections.

Government To Present Motion Today On JPC for Simultaneous Poll Bills

The Union government is set to propose a motion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday to establish a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to review two bills aimed at introducing simultaneous national and state elections. The committee will comprise 21 Lok Sabha members and 10 Rajya Sabha MPs, tasked with submitting its report by the first day of the last week of the 2025 Budget session.

Prominent Members and Chairmanship

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is expected to appoint senior BJP MP PP Chaudhary as the chairman of the JPC. Key members from the Lok Sabha will include Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Anurag Thakur, and Bhartruhari Mahtab. Rajya Sabha members like Randeep Singh Surjewala are also likely to join the panel.

The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday amidst strong opposition. Critics argue that the bills infringe on state rights and undermine federalism. However, the government insists that these measures will reduce election costs and promote efficient governance.

The Scope of the Proposed Changes

The proposal, part of the BJP’s 2024 manifesto, aims to align elections for national and state legislatures. The alignment process is set to begin in 2029, with the first simultaneous elections projected for 2034. Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the House that a detailed review by the JPC reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to examining the proposal thoroughly.

During the initial debate, 263 members voted in favor of introducing the bills, while 198 opposed them. The opposition, along with activists, claims that the initiative could harm democratic accountability and lead to centralized control. The government, however, views it as a transformative step in the electoral process.

The JPC’s report is anticipated to play a crucial role in shaping the discourse around simultaneous elections, potentially redefining India’s democratic landscape.

Read More : India Seeks Mutual Framework For Border Dispute At Doval-Wang Meet

Filed under

Parliament

Advertisement

Also Read

Government Of Maharashtra And British Council Unveil Capacity Building Programme For Higher Education Institutions

Government Of Maharashtra And British Council Unveil Capacity Building Programme For Higher Education Institutions

HAL To Begin Delivering New Sukhoi-30s For IAF By April 2027

HAL To Begin Delivering New Sukhoi-30s For IAF By April 2027

Vini Jr. Shines As Intercontinental Cup Golden Ball And Final MVP: “It’s Special To Keep Winning In This Jersey”

Vini Jr. Shines As Intercontinental Cup Golden Ball And Final MVP: “It’s Special To Keep...

Ancelotti Reflects On Historic Year After Intercontinental Cup Victory

Ancelotti Reflects On Historic Year After Intercontinental Cup Victory

North Korea Condemns U.S. Allies For Criticizing Its Support of Russia In Ukraine War

North Korea Condemns U.S. Allies For Criticizing Its Support of Russia In Ukraine War

Entertainment

Jay-Z’s Lawyers Seek Swift Dismissal From Rape Lawsuit After Accuser’s TV Remarks

Jay-Z’s Lawyers Seek Swift Dismissal From Rape Lawsuit After Accuser’s TV Remarks

Beast Games: Where To Stream MrBeast’s Reality Show Live

Beast Games: Where To Stream MrBeast’s Reality Show Live

Tom Holland To Spend A Cozy Christmas With Zendaya And Family

Tom Holland To Spend A Cozy Christmas With Zendaya And Family

‘Is Signing My Tit’: Mariah Carey Celebrates Her Return to Stage by Signing Rihanna’s Breast

‘Is Signing My Tit’: Mariah Carey Celebrates Her Return to Stage by Signing Rihanna’s Breast

Watch | Ram Charan Admits Jealousy Over Jr NTR’s Scene In RRR – Documentary Trailer For ‘Behind And Beyond’ OUT Now

Watch | Ram Charan Admits Jealousy Over Jr NTR’s Scene In RRR – Documentary Trailer

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox