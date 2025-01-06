Governor RN Ravi’s Walkout At Tamil Nadu Assembly Sparks Controversy And Criticism From DMK

In a dramatic turn of events during the opening session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has sharply criticized Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for leaving the Assembly chamber without delivering his customary speech. The incident has sparked a heated political debate, with the DMK describing the Governor’s actions as a […]

In a dramatic turn of events during the opening session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has sharply criticized Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for leaving the Assembly chamber without delivering his customary speech. The incident has sparked a heated political debate, with the DMK describing the Governor’s actions as a “drama.”

Governor Ravi entered the Assembly as usual, receiving the Guard of Honour and staying in the chamber for the singing of the Tamil Anthem. However, shortly after the anthem, he exited the session, which led to a statement from the Raj Bhavan’s official social media handle. According to the post, the Governor had walked out because his request to play the National Anthem after the Tamil Anthem was denied. The Raj Bhavan’s statement read: “The Constitution of Bharat and the National Anthem were insulted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today. Respecting the National Anthem is one of the first fundamental duties as enshrined in our Constitution.”

The Governor’s office suggested that the refusal to play the National Anthem was a direct insult to the anthem itself, a claim that has sparked controversy. Reacting swiftly to the development, State Transport Minister SS Sivasankar accused the Governor of attempting to alter long-established practices of the Tamil Nadu Assembly. He criticized Ravi for orchestrating a walkout over what he described as a “drama,” stating that the Governor’s refusal to deliver his speech on the success of the Dravidian model of governance was an attempt to shift focus.

Sivasankar further denounced the Governor for overplaying his patriotism, highlighting the sacrifices made by leaders in Tamil Nadu who have fought for the nation. He pointed out that previous Governors, including freedom fighters, never raised such issues regarding the order of the anthems. The Minister also recalled that during the AIADMK regime when the BJP was an ally, the Tamil Anthem was always sung first, followed by the National Anthem.

The situation intensified when Sivasankar urged Governor Ravi to apologize for his actions, emphasizing that the people of Tamil Nadu would never insult the National Anthem. He strongly suggested that the Governor had undermined his position as an appointed official, insisting that he was not above the state’s elected government. The Minister also stressed that Ravi’s actions reflected a disconnect from the people’s sentiments in Tamil Nadu.

The DMK, led by Organizational Secretary RS Bharathi, declared that the party’s cadres would protest against Governor RN Ravi on January 7. The protest would be against what they claim is the Governor’s consistent disregard for Tamil Nadu’s dignity, its anthem, and his perceived role as a proxy for the Union Government.

This escalating dispute between the DMK and Governor Ravi has put the political spotlight on the ongoing tensions between the Tamil Nadu state government and the Union government, as the controversy over the National Anthem continues to divide political opinions.

