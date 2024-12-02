Home
Monday, December 2, 2024
Uttar Pradesh is launching an online booking system for e-rickshaws and e-autos for Mahakumbh Mela 2025, aiming to provide eco-friendly, safe, and affordable transportation.

Green Mahakumbh 2025: Devotees Can Avail Online Booking For E-Rickshaws & E-Autos Facilities

In a bid to offer safe, eco-friendly, and convenient travel for the millions of devotees attending the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to introduce an online booking system for e-rickshaws and e-autos. This initiative, aligned with the Green Mahakumbh vision, aims to ensure smooth transportation while promoting environmental sustainability.

The innovative e-vehicle system, similar to popular taxi services like Ola and Uber, will be available from December 15 for pre-booking. The service will operate on fixed fares, ensuring affordability and transparency. Key locations such as railway stations, bus stands, airports, and hotels will offer easy access to the service.

This system promises a cleaner, greener alternative to traditional transport, as the vehicles are eco-friendly electric rickshaws and autos. It aligns with the state’s broader Green Mahakumbh initiative to minimize the environmental footprint of the event.

Women’s Safety with “Pink Taxis”

To enhance safety for women devotees, the initiative includes “Pink Taxis” operated exclusively by women drivers. This service ensures that female passengers feel secure and supported during their journey, providing a trusted transportation option for women traveling alone.

The service will kick off with a fleet of 300 GPS-tracked, fully enclosed e-rickshaws, covering the entire Prayagraj area and the Kumbh Mela site. These vehicles will help ease transportation challenges during the massive event, which is expected to attract 45 crore devotees.

To tackle fare inflation, the e-vehicle service will feature a per-kilometer fare system, offering a transparent and affordable alternative to local rickshaws. A dedicated call center will also be available to handle complaints, ensuring smooth operations and addressing any grievances.

The initiative is backed by private transport provider Comfy E Mobility, which is overseeing the launch of the online platform for booking e-rickshaws and e-autos. The startup aims to provide a convenient, eco-friendly transportation option for attendees from across India and abroad.

Manu Gupta, the founder of Comfy E Mobility, emphasized that the goal is not only to offer safe and sustainable travel but also to boost employment and reduce air pollution by integrating electric vehicles into public transport.

Supporting Employment and Environmental Conservation

R.K. Chauhan, CEO of Comfy E Mobility, highlighted the broader impact of this initiative, noting that it promotes environmental conservation while offering employment opportunities for local drivers. By introducing electric vehicles, the service also contributes to reducing air pollution around the Kumbh Mela area.

This initiative is expected to enhance the Mahakumbh experience for millions of global devotees while promoting a message of environmental sustainability and cultural inclusivity.

 A Green and Safe Mahakumbh Mela 2025

With a focus on green transportation, safety, and convenience, Uttar Pradesh’s online booking system for e-rickshaws and e-autos is set to transform the travel experience for Mahakumbh Mela 2025. It’s a step toward a cleaner, more sustainable future for large-scale events, offering a reliable, eco-friendly alternative for millions of attendees.

