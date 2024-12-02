From Gridlock To Growth: How PM Modi’s PRAGATI Is Transforming India’s Infrastructure

A study by Oxford’s Saïd Business School highlights the platform’s role in fostering accountability, transparency, and collaboration between the central and state governments

India’s PRAGATI platform has proven to be a game-changer in the country’s infrastructure development, helping to accelerate 340 projects worth $205 billion, according to a recent study by the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School and the Gates Foundation. Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) has transformed the delivery of major infrastructure projects, overcoming decades of delays and driving collaboration between federal and regional governments.

The study, titled From Gridlock to Growth: How Leadership Enables India’s PRAGATI Ecosystem to Power Progress, was unveiled during a symposium at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bengaluru. The research underscores how PRAGATI has cut through long-standing bottlenecks and is setting a new standard for digital governance in India.

How PRAGATI is Shaping India’s Infrastructure Landscape

PRAGATI has revolutionized the way infrastructure projects are managed in India, introducing a level of accountability and cross-collaboration that was previously unheard of. By overseeing and monitoring progress at the highest levels, the platform has expedited 340 major infrastructure projects that had been delayed by anywhere from three to 20 years.

A critical aspect of the platform’s success lies in its ability to encourage transparency and direct accountability. The “naming and shaming” approach has pushed officials to answer for project delays and performance, fostering a culture of responsibility across various government departments.

Soumitra Dutta, Peter Moores Dean and Professor of Management at Oxford University, emphasized that PRAGATI highlights the importance of using technology to drive cross-collaboration and regular accountability in infrastructure development. This model has shown that, with strong leadership and data-driven reviews, nations can overcome long-standing development challenges and accelerate their growth.

PRAGATI’s success extends beyond infrastructure projects; it has also fostered a more responsive government. Ministries and departments are now more attuned to citizen grievances, knowing their performance will be reviewed at the highest levels through data analytics. The platform has made it easier for central and state governments to cooperate, even in India’s complex federal structure, where political differences often hinder progress.

The study found that despite historical tensions between central and state governments, PRAGATI has acted as a strong example of cooperative federalism. By focusing on shared development goals, it has allowed governments from different political parties to work together effectively, ensuring the efficient execution of projects.

Opportunities for Enhancing PRAGATI’s Impact

While PRAGATI has already made remarkable strides, the study suggests several ways it could further strengthen its effectiveness:

State-Specific Issues : By incorporating more region-specific concerns into PRAGATI reviews, the platform can address the unique challenges faced by different states.

: By incorporating more region-specific concerns into PRAGATI reviews, the platform can address the unique challenges faced by different states. Direct State-to-State Cooperation : Enabling states to collaborate directly through PRAGATI could promote the exchange of successful governance models, driving national growth.

: Enabling states to collaborate directly through PRAGATI could promote the exchange of successful governance models, driving national growth. Data Analytics for State-Level Governance: Leveraging advanced data analytics could help identify and promote successful governance models at the state level, allowing for a more tailored approach to infrastructure and development.

Additionally, ensuring that state officials have the necessary skills and resources will be crucial for the continued success of PRAGATI. The study stresses that equitable participation from all states, irrespective of political affiliations, will be key to the platform’s long-term success.

A Model for Digital Governance

India’s PRAGATI platform is a pioneering example of how digital governance can drive infrastructure development and economic progress. By fostering cooperation, improving accountability, and encouraging transparency, PRAGATI is helping India overcome long-standing delays in infrastructure projects and laying the foundation for future growth.

As the platform continues to evolve, there is great potential to further enhance its impact, ensuring that infrastructure and development projects reach their full potential across the country.