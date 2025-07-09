Gujarat Bridge Collapse Kills Nine, Vehicles Plunge Into Mahi River

Nine people lost their lives when a section of the Gambhira-Mujpur bridge in Padra taluka, Vadodara district, Gujarat, collapsed on Wednesday morning. The bridge, which connects the Anand and Vadodara districts, gave way during peak traffic hours, sending several vehicles into the Mahisagar (Mahi) River. Initial reports confirmed that four vehicles—including two trucks, a Bolero SUV, and a pickup van—plunged into the river as the structure crumbled. Authorities responded quickly, with local police, fire brigade teams, and the Vadodara district administration launching rescue and recovery operations at the site.

Eyewitnesses Report Loud Cracking Sound Before Collapse

Eyewitnesses said they heard a loud cracking sound seconds before the vehicles dropped into the river. Rescue personnel used cranes to lift submerged vehicles while divers continued searching the river for missing persons. Officials cordoned off the area to prevent further accidents and initiated an investigation into the cause of the collapse. Padra MLA Chaitanyasinh Zala visited the site soon after the incident. Authorities have announced that a detailed technical inspection of the bridge and a structural audit of similar constructions in the region will follow.

Locals Raise Alarm Over Neglect and Prior Warnings

Residents criticized the administration, alleging long-standing negligence regarding the bridge’s deteriorating condition. Locals said the bridge served as a key link connecting Central Gujarat to Saurashtra and was vital for commuters between Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, and Ankleshwar. “The Gambhira bridge has become notorious not just as a traffic hazard but also as a suicide point. Repeated warnings about its condition were ignored,” said one resident. The public has called for urgent repair of infrastructure and accountability from responsible agencies for the disaster.

Political Leaders Demand Swift Action and Accountability

Senior Congress leader Amit Chavda addressed the incident on social media, stating, “The main Gambhira bridge connecting Anand and Vadodara districts has collapsed. Many vehicles have fallen into the river, and major casualties are feared. The administration must immediately carry out rescue operations and arrange alternate routes for traffic.” Authorities are expected to expedite relief efforts and ensure traffic diversion to alternative routes. Updates on the casualties, investigation findings, and technical audits are awaited as rescue teams continue their operations at the site.

