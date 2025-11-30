LIVE TV
Home > India > Gujarat Shocker: Girl's Lover Shot Dead By Family, Head Smashed, 21-Year-Old Then Marries His Corpse

In Gujarat’s Nanded, 22-year-old Saksham Tatte was shot and killed by his girlfriend Aachal Mamilwar’s family, who opposed their relationship. Hours later, Aachal visited his home and placed vermilion on her forehead beside his body, declaring her love despite the tragic honour killing.

Before the funeral, the woman applied vermilion near his body (PHOTO: X)
Before the funeral, the woman applied vermilion near his body (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 30, 2025 23:04:01 IST

In Gujarat’s Nanded, a man named Saksham Tatte was shot dead on Thursday evening—his girlfriend’s family didn’t want them together. Before his funeral, his girlfriend, Aachal Mamilwar, showed up at Saksham’s house. She put vermilion on her forehead right in front of his body, saying she still considered him her partner.

Gujarat Youth Shot Dead by Girlfriend’s Family

Saksham and Aachal had been together for three years. But Aachal’s family didn’t approve. Around 5:30 pm on Thursday, when they found out Saksham was nearby, her father Gajanan Mamilwar, her brothers Sahil and Himesh, and a few others went after him. They shot him, then smashed his head with a stone. He died there on the spot.

Police said both Saksham and the accused had criminal records. Oddly enough, Saksham used to be friends with Aachal’s brothers and often visited their house. Even after the family warned him to stay away from her, Saksham kept seeing Aachal, which only made things worse.

Three-Year Relationship Ends in Tragedy

As news of the murder spread, Aachal rushed to Saksham’s home. She put vermilion on her forehead beside his body—her way of declaring her love and loyalty, even in death.

She’s now demanding the death penalty for her parents and brothers. She accused them of planning Saksham’s murder just after his release from jail. According to her, her family had been threatening her and targeted Saksham because he was from a different caste.

After Saksham’s mother filed a complaint, police registered a case of murder and atrocities against Aachal’s parents, brothers, and a few others. All eight accused were arrested within 12 hours. The investigation’s still going on.

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 11:04 PM IST
Tags: Gujarat crimelatest crime newslatest india news

QUICK LINKS