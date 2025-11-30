Who Was Rohit Dhankar? National Para Powerlifting Champion Brutally Beaten To Death By Hockey And Rods In Bhiwani, Here’s What Really Happened

The sports world is completely shaken up by the horrifying murder of Rohit Dhankar, a national para powerlifting champion, who was a man of great reputation, in the Bhiwani district of Haryana. The mob is said to have murdered the 27-year-old athlete after he opposed and fought against the sexual harassment of women at a wedding party.

The local people of Humaunpur in Rohtak were told about his extraordinary strength who then yearned to see him crowned as a three-time national para powerlifting champion.

He was the Indian representative at international competitions and was a former professional bodybuilder and gym trainer who was supporting his family by serving as the breadwinner after his father’s death. His death is a tragic reminder of the usual consequences that await those who dare to interfere in social misbehavior.

Who was Rohit Dhankar?

Rohit Dhankar was a well-known personality in the Para Powerlifting community. Not only did he win many accolades, but he was also the multiple-time champion of the Senior Para National and junior national records holder.

Besides being a sportsman, he was a loving son and a professional bodybuilder. He taught people at a gym in Rohtak, so he was the most important and motivating person in his neighborhood. His past life is an example that was based on discipline and strength, which unfortunately also proved to be the reason for his encounter with the assailants.

The Incident’s Brutal Reality

The tragic event transpired when Rohit, who was at a wedding of a friend’s relative in the village of Rewari Khera and objected to a group of men from the procession of the groom who made rude comments towards women.

The confrontation at first was a small one; argument and then the group left, or so it seemed. But the drama quickly changed then. After Rohit and his friend, Jatin, attended a wedding, a group of around twenty attackers, presumable from the wedding, stopped their car at a blocked railway crossing.

The group was equipped with knives and sticks and they dragged Rohit out of the vehicle. Jatin managed to flee but Rohit was beaten brutally and his condition was such that he could die any moment. Finally, he first went to a nearby hospital and then was moved to Rohtak PGI where he succumbed to his injuries two days later. The family is now demanding the death sentence for the killers.

Also Read: Who Was The Haryana Man Studying In The UK Who Was Stabbed To Death? Here’s What Exactly Happened As Family’s Chilling Claim Sparks Shocking Twist