Who Was The Haryana Man Studying In The UK Who Was Stabbed To Death? Here’s What Exactly Happened As Family’s Chilling Claim Sparks Shocking Twist

The life of a 30-year-old Indian student, also named Vijay Kumar Sheoran, and hailing from Charkhi Dadri district in Haryana, was so sadly ended in a brutal stabbing in Worcester, United Kingdom, on November 25th.

Vijay was a brilliant student who was enrolled in the University of the West of England (UWE), Bristol, and was discovered lying seriously injured on Barbourne Road at the crack of dawn and soon after gave up the ghost at the hospital.

This unfortunate event not only shocked Vijay’s family in India but also made them deal with the loss and with the intricate and difficult logistics of having his body shipped back for burial. The huge sorrow of the family, who had put their expectations and dreams in his overseas education, can easily be felt.

UK Investigation Details

After the victim was found, the West Mercia Police started a murder inquiry right away. At the beginning of the investigation, five men were detained on murder suspicions; all of them have been liberated on bail as the comprehensive lines of inquiry are still going on.

An additional person was taken into custody, but subsequently let go with no charges filed against him. The police have not officially disclosed the reason or the order of events yet, but they have already solicited the help of the public by inviting anyone who might have a piece of information, even the tiniest one, to talk.

The homicide of the victim has brought to light an appalling case of brutality that has already spread to the foreign students’ community.

Family’s Repatriation Plea

Vijay Kumar Sheoran’s family, particularly his older brother, Ravi Kumar, has made an urgent plea to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Minister S. Jaishankar for help with diplomacy.

Earlier, Vijay had given up his position at the Central Board of Excise and Customs to go abroad for higher studies, which was a clear sign of his intent to have a better life.

Now, the family has to deal with the hard and complicated task of foreign legal formalities and documents for bringing his body back to Jagrambass village for the last rites.

Ravi Kumar’s appeal shows not only the family’s incapacity to cope with the complex procedures and logistics alone but also the addition of a bureaucratic struggle to their huge personal sorrow.

Also Read: Who Is Pawan Thakur? Dubai-Based Narcotics Mastermind Caught As Rs 2,500-Crore Drug Web Crumbles, India Awaits His Deportation