Home > India > Who Is Pawan Thakur? Dubai-Based Narcotics Mastermind Caught As Rs 2,500-Crore Drug Web Crumbles, India Awaits His Deportation

Who Is Pawan Thakur? Dubai-Based Narcotics Mastermind Caught As Rs 2,500-Crore Drug Web Crumbles, India Awaits His Deportation

Pawan Thakur, a Dubai-based mastermind of a ₹2,500-crore drug syndicate, has been arrested after global coordination. Linked to the 82 kg Delhi cocaine seizure, he used hawala and money-laundering networks to move crores. His likely deportation may expose a wider narcotics and financial crime web.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 25, 2025 16:26:17 IST

The global drug trafficking network has experienced a hefty setback with the arrest of Pawan Thakur, an Indian national operating from Dubai, as reported. This arrest is considered to be a mastermind of a huge ₹2,500 crore narcotics racket. 

The arrest of such a high-profile drug dealer, after the Indian agencies’ scrutiny, is indeed a turning point in the overall operation against the illegal drug trade. Thakur had escaped from the authorities for a while, running his illegal activities out of the UAE, but he is now likely to be deported to India very soon where he is linked to one of the biggest drug confiscations in the country.

Dubai Operations and International Coordination

Reports say that Pawan Thakur was based in Dubai, where he supposedly had a huge network dealing with import, export, and trafficking of large quantities of illegal goods.  He was notably linked to the seizure of about 82 kilograms of cocaine in Delhi in November 2024, a shipment worth billions of rupees. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India, realizing the international scope of his illegal activities, managed to get a very important tool for his arrest: the Interpol Silver Notice. 

This notice, believed to be the first of its kind by an Indian investigating agency, was instrumental in identifying his properties and assets gained from crime in Interpol member countries. The police of the world working together is a clear sign of the increasing global will to eliminate these organized crime rings.

Hawala and Money Laundering Nexus

In addition to drug dealing, Thakur was involved in even more serious money laundering. The NCB along with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted investigations that confirmed his usage of a very intricate Hawala network across the two cities of Dubai and Delhi at the same time. 

Through this financial set-up, he was supposedly able to draw off the illegal money and turn the drug trafficking profits into the main financial system with help from his accomplices. The ED’s investigation that was going on at the same time revealed laundering of more than ₹681crore through bogus import-export records, crypto transfers, and doctored accounts. 

Thakur’s ability to fend off the authorities was inextricably linked to his financial skills, which benefited him in creating a huge, invisible empire of properties and luxury goods in Dubai. His imminent deportation is likely to unlock a wealth of information that is important for totally breaking up this complex drug and financial crime syndicate, which will, in turn, lead to more arrests and recovery of assets.

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 4:26 PM IST
QUICK LINKS