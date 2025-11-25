LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Should’ve Been Thrown Out’: SC Upholds Dismissal Of Christian Army Man For Refusing To Enter Temple, Calls It ‘Grossest Indiscipline’

The Supreme Court upheld the dismissal of Christian Army officer Samuel Kamalesan for refusing to enter a temple sanctum, calling it “grossest indiscipline.” The court said his conduct violated Army discipline and sent a “strong message” on secular ethos.

Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of Christian Army officer Samuel Kamalesan. (Photo: ANI)
Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of Christian Army officer Samuel Kamalesan. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: November 25, 2025 15:22:42 IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of Christian Army officer Samuel Kamalesan, calling his refusal to enter a temple’s sanctum sanctorum during regimental religious parades the “grossest kind of indiscipline.”

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court’s order that had earlier confirmed his termination from service.

‘Should’ve been thrown out for this only’

During the hearing, CJI Kant came down heavily on the officer’s conduct, observing:

“What kind of message is he sending? He should have been thrown out for this only… grossest kind of indiscipline by an Army official.”

The bench ruled that Kamalesan’s refusal amounted to disobedience of a lawful command, stressing that the armed forces function on discipline, cohesion, and a secular ethos that cannot be compromised.

Case centred on refusal to enter temple sanctum

Kamalesan, commissioned in 2017 and posted with the 3rd Cavalry Regiment comprising Sikh, Jat, and Rajput personnel, repeatedly refused to enter the inner sanctum of the regiment’s temple during weekly parades, citing adherence to his Christian, monotheistic beliefs.

His counsel, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, argued that the officer participated in all other activities and only sought exemption from entering the sanctum during rituals.

The bench rejected this justification, noting that even the local pastor had stated that entering a Sarva Dharma Sthal would not violate Christian tenets.

‘Armed forces are united by uniform, not divided by religion’

The Delhi High Court had earlier emphasised that the armed forces must remain religiously neutral, stating that personnel are “united by uniform, not divided by religion, caste or region.”

It found that Kamalesan placed his personal religious interpretation above military discipline, despite multiple counselling attempts by his superiors.

SC rejects plea for reduced punishment

When the bench showed no inclination to overturn the dismissal, the petitioner sought a reduction in penalty, calling it disproportionate. The court refused.

“You may be outstanding in 100 things, but you failed in the fundamentals. The Indian Army is known for its secular approach. You have failed to respect the sentiments of your own soldiers,” CJI Kant said.

The petition was dismissed with the remark that the order would “send a strong message.”

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 3:21 PM IST
Tags: Christian Army officerindian armysupreme courtSupreme Court of India

QUICK LINKS