What Does The New Saffron Flag Hoisted By PM Modi In Ayodhya Signify? Meaning Of Majestic Dwajarohan Flag With Radiant Sun, Om Symbol, And Kovidara Emblem Explained

The saffron flag was hoisted by Prime Minister Narendra today on the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in the temple town of Ayodhya, which signifies the official completion of its construction.

At noon today, the ritual, which is referred to as ‘Dhwaj Arohan’, was conducted and the words ‘Jai Shri Ram’ were heard all over the city as the visiting sages and devotees referred to the flag raising at the temple. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir located in Ayodhya is not only an enormous structure of belief but also an indicator of the new era of architecture and the strengthening of culture.

The main deity was consecrated during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in January 2024, but the following months have introduced an ancient design temple complex that is also a wonder of modern and strong construction.

The recently reached milestone, the Dhwajarohan ceremony, signifies the official symbolic completion of the main structure and the whole complex is now ready to operate as a fully functional spiritual center that extends beyond the inner sanctuary. Attention to detail was given in every aspect from material selection to design philosophy, demonstrating a strong commitment to durability and tradition, thus creating an exclusive site for devotees of the world to pilgrimage.

Architectural Resilience and Ancient Materials

The temple’s construction reflects the Nagara style of temple architecture without any modifications, which is the main feature of North India, yet utilizes scientifically controlled methods for durability.

A fundamental and revolutionary aspect is the total ban on the use of iron or steel in the main temple structure, thus ensuring a lifespan of more than 1,000 years, devoid of the danger of rust and corrosion. Rather, copper sheets are employed for the purpose of binding the stone blocks, while the foundation is laid on a huge 14-meter-thick layer of roller-compacted concrete, which is designed to imitate artificial rock.

The 21-foot-high granite base prevents the structure from being affected by ground moisture. This combination of ancient, trial-and-error materials like Pink Sandstone from Bansi Paharpur and Makrana Marble together with top-notch engineering creates a building that is also designed to withstand the impact of earthquakes.

Dharma Dhwaja and Spiritual Expansion

The most important new element is the saffron Dharmadhar fluttered on the top of the 161-foot (49-meter) shikhara . The Dhwajarohan or flag rising itself signifies the victory and public acceptance of the whole project, thus, a major milestone is reached.

The flag can count a long list of symbols, among them three at the core: a sound Om that never ceases, a Sun that shines brightly (representing Lord Ram whose ancestors were Sun-gods), and the holy Kovidara tree which symbolizes wisdom and life through continuity.

One important enhancement, to be located just beyond the temple proper, is the vast Parkota (rectangular compound wall) that will surround the temple. The main temple is built in North Indian Nagara style, but the 800-meter-long Parkota has South Indian architectural influence, thus creating an architectural mix.

The enclosure around the temple is not merely a wall; it contains several new Sapt-Mandirs (seven temples) built for important persons and deities from the Ramayana, including Lord Shiva, Goddess Annapurna, Lord Ganesh, and others. The project not only converts the place into a spiritual center but also takes on management and cultural education role for the millions of pilgrims visiting.

