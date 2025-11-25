LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Celina Jaitly China news celebrity gossip canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Celina Jaitly China news celebrity gossip canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Celina Jaitly China news celebrity gossip canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Celina Jaitly China news celebrity gossip canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Celina Jaitly China news celebrity gossip canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Celina Jaitly China news celebrity gossip canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Celina Jaitly China news celebrity gossip canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Celina Jaitly China news celebrity gossip canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano
LIVE TV
Home > India > What Does The New Saffron Flag Hoisted By PM Modi In Ayodhya Signify? Meaning Of Majestic Dwajarohan Flag With Radiant Sun, Om Symbol, And Kovidara Emblem Explained

What Does The New Saffron Flag Hoisted By PM Modi In Ayodhya Signify? Meaning Of Majestic Dwajarohan Flag With Radiant Sun, Om Symbol, And Kovidara Emblem Explained

Ayodhya’s Ram Temple blends ancient Nagara architecture with modern engineering, using no iron and ensuring millennia-long durability. The new Dhwajarohan flag, Sapt-Mandirs, and expansive Parkota mark its transformation into a fully functional global spiritual and cultural center.

Ayodhya Ram Temple Unveils New Milestones in Sacred Architecture (Pc: X)
Ayodhya Ram Temple Unveils New Milestones in Sacred Architecture (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 25, 2025 14:44:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Does The New Saffron Flag Hoisted By PM Modi In Ayodhya Signify? Meaning Of Majestic Dwajarohan Flag With Radiant Sun, Om Symbol, And Kovidara Emblem Explained

The saffron flag was hoisted by Prime Minister Narendra today on the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in the temple town of Ayodhya, which signifies the official completion of its construction.

At noon today, the ritual, which is referred to as ‘Dhwaj Arohan’, was conducted and the words ‘Jai Shri Ram’ were heard all over the city as the visiting sages and devotees referred to the flag raising at the temple. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir located in Ayodhya is not only an enormous structure of belief but also an indicator of the new era of architecture and the strengthening of culture. 

The main deity was consecrated during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in January 2024, but the following months have introduced an ancient design temple complex that is also a wonder of modern and strong construction.

The recently reached milestone, the Dhwajarohan ceremony, signifies the official symbolic completion of the main structure and the whole complex is now ready to operate as a fully functional spiritual center that extends beyond the inner sanctuary. Attention to detail was given in every aspect from material selection to design philosophy, demonstrating a strong commitment to durability and tradition, thus creating an exclusive site for devotees of the world to pilgrimage.

Architectural Resilience and Ancient Materials

The temple’s construction reflects the Nagara style of temple architecture without any modifications, which is the main feature of North India, yet utilizes scientifically controlled methods for durability.

A fundamental and revolutionary aspect is the total ban on the use of iron or steel in the main temple structure, thus ensuring a lifespan of more than 1,000 years, devoid of the danger of rust and corrosion. Rather, copper sheets are employed for the purpose of binding the stone blocks, while the foundation is laid on a huge 14-meter-thick layer of roller-compacted concrete, which is designed to imitate artificial rock.

The 21-foot-high granite base prevents the structure from being affected by ground moisture. This combination of ancient, trial-and-error materials like Pink Sandstone from Bansi Paharpur and Makrana Marble together with top-notch engineering creates a building that is also designed to withstand the impact of earthquakes.

Dharma Dhwaja and Spiritual Expansion

The most important new element is the saffron Dharmadhar  fluttered on the top of the 161-foot (49-meter) shikhara . The Dhwajarohan or flag rising itself signifies the victory and public acceptance of the whole project, thus, a major milestone is reached.

The flag can count a long list of symbols, among them three at the core: a sound Om that never ceases, a Sun that shines brightly (representing Lord Ram whose ancestors were Sun-gods), and the holy Kovidara tree which symbolizes wisdom and life through continuity.

One important enhancement, to be located just beyond the temple proper, is the vast Parkota (rectangular compound wall) that will surround the temple. The main temple is built in North Indian Nagara style, but the 800-meter-long Parkota has South Indian architectural influence, thus creating an architectural mix.

The enclosure around the temple is not merely a wall; it contains several new Sapt-Mandirs (seven temples) built for important persons and deities from the Ramayana, including Lord Shiva, Goddess Annapurna, Lord Ganesh, and others. The project not only converts the place into a spiritual center but also takes on management and cultural education role for the millions of pilgrims visiting.

Also Read: Ayodhya Dwajarohan: PM Modi Hoists Huge Saffron Flag At Ram Mandir

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 2:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: DhwajarohanRam Temple Ayodhya

RELATED News

Bengaluru Murder Mystery: 21-Year-Old Student Found Dead In A Rented Home Minutes After Speaking To Her Father, Probe On

Meet Indian Woman Sarabjit Kaur Who Marries Pakistani Man After Pilgrimage Visit

PF, Pension or Tax Refund Delayed? Here’s How to Raise a Complaint in Minutes

‘Show More Cracks’, Customer Uses AI To Fake Damage, Gets Full Refund From Swiggy Instamart

‘Sadiyon Ke Ghav Bhar Rahe Hain’: PM Modi Addresses Gathering At Ayodhya Ram Mandir At Dhwajarohan Ceremony

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Jaffar Express Ambushed Again In Balochistan’s Bolan Pass – What We Know About The Passengers

Flipkart Black Friday Bonanza: Grab These Smartphones At Unbelievable Prices!

75-Year-Old Dadi’s Epic Headflip Stuns Wedding Crowd: ‘Lagta Hai Kisi Ne Cold Drink Bola Aur Energy Double Ho Gayi!’, WATCH

‘I Did Not Know He Asked For Their Permission…’ Who Is Celina Jaitley’s Husband? Bollywood Actress First Met Husband In Dubai But It Was All Downfall From There

Baba Vanga’s Chilling Prediction For 2026 Sparks Big Worry, Predicts ‘Disappearance’ Of This Continent

Are China And Japan Heading Toward War? Taiwan Tensions, Missile Deployment And Airline Cuts Explained

Palak Muchhal Visits Brother Palash Muchhal in Hospital Amid Buzz of Postponed Wedding With Smriti Mandhana

What Does The New Saffron Flag Hoisted By PM Modi In Ayodhya Signify? Meaning Of Majestic Dwajarohan Flag With Radiant Sun, Om Symbol, And Kovidara Emblem Explained

From Bollywood Rejection To NFT Revolution: How Ishq Vishk Actor Vishal Malhotra Reinvented Himself

‘The Timing Is Clear’ Palash Muchhal Trends On X Amid Cheating Allegations On Smriti Mandhana

What Does The New Saffron Flag Hoisted By PM Modi In Ayodhya Signify? Meaning Of Majestic Dwajarohan Flag With Radiant Sun, Om Symbol, And Kovidara Emblem Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Does The New Saffron Flag Hoisted By PM Modi In Ayodhya Signify? Meaning Of Majestic Dwajarohan Flag With Radiant Sun, Om Symbol, And Kovidara Emblem Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Does The New Saffron Flag Hoisted By PM Modi In Ayodhya Signify? Meaning Of Majestic Dwajarohan Flag With Radiant Sun, Om Symbol, And Kovidara Emblem Explained
What Does The New Saffron Flag Hoisted By PM Modi In Ayodhya Signify? Meaning Of Majestic Dwajarohan Flag With Radiant Sun, Om Symbol, And Kovidara Emblem Explained
What Does The New Saffron Flag Hoisted By PM Modi In Ayodhya Signify? Meaning Of Majestic Dwajarohan Flag With Radiant Sun, Om Symbol, And Kovidara Emblem Explained
What Does The New Saffron Flag Hoisted By PM Modi In Ayodhya Signify? Meaning Of Majestic Dwajarohan Flag With Radiant Sun, Om Symbol, And Kovidara Emblem Explained

QUICK LINKS