LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila
LIVE TV
Home > India > Ayodhya Dwajarohan: PM Modi Hoists Huge Saffron Flag At Ram Mandir

Ayodhya Dwajarohan: PM Modi Hoists Huge Saffron Flag At Ram Mandir

The gathering was a combination of religious symbolism and national significance with dignitaries such as the Prime Minister, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: November 25, 2025 12:20:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ayodhya Dwajarohan: PM Modi Hoists Huge Saffron Flag At Ram Mandir

The saffron flag hoisting at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, a festival like event, is an important point in the temple’s continuous path. Early on November 25, 2025, Narendra Modi was the first visitor to the temple complex, having arrived in Ayodhya very early in the morning to go to the Sapt Mandir and Sheshavtar Mandir where he offered prayers before the official Dhwajarohan ceremony.

The Saffron Flag At Ram Mandir

The triangular flag that was raised that day measures 10 feet in height and 22 feet in length, and also bears the sun shining, the holy ‘Om’, and the Kovidara tree. The thousands of guests, nearly 7,000, invited from all over Uttar Pradesh, along with the almost 7,000 security personnel, which included ATS commandos, NSG snipers and cyber teams, created a unique atmosphere that mixed worship with utmost care in all aspects of the event from planning to execution.

Ayodhya Dwajarohan: PM Modi Hoists Huge Saffron Flag At Ram Mandir

The saffron flag is to be hoisted by the Prime Minister at the height of the temple’s shikhara that is 191 feet tall around 11:50 AM The shikhara of the structure itself is a masterpiece of architecture. The rituals are being performed under the supervision of Kashi scholar Ganeshwar Shastri, who is also the main person behind these 108 acaryas from Ayodhya, Kashi and South India. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath termed it ‘a symbol of religious and cultural revival’ while the officials referred to the flag as a symbol of cultural continuity, sacrifice, and the revival of dharma.

PM Modi Hoists Huge Saffron Flag At Ram Mandir

This event is perceived as a formal landmark in the consecration of the temple which has gone through many stages starting with the installation of Lord Ram in the garbhagriha, pran pratishtha in January 2024. The gathering was a combination of religious symbolism and national significance with dignitaries such as the Prime Minister, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and the Governor and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh present. Before the ceremony, pilgrims were allowed to see God darshan, the temple trust provided a communal bhandara meal for devotees and security personnel, and the city of Ayodhya was put on high alert as the world watched what was depicted as the climax of ‘Sanatana culture’.

Also Read: Dhwajarohan In Ram Mandir: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Ayodhya Ahead Of Flag-Hoisting Ceremony; Watch

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 11:56 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-6pm modi ayodhyapm modi ayodhya livepm modi ayodhya live updatespm modi ayodhya mandirpm modi ram mandir eventram mandir ayodhyaram mandir dhwajarohan

RELATED News

Delhi Public Holiday Today for Shaheedi Diwas: Complete Closure List for Schools, Banks & Offices

Dhwajarohan In Ram Mandir: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Ayodhya Ahead Of Flag-Hoisting Ceremony; Watch

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (25.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Six-Year-Old Boy Loses Ear After Neighbour’s Pitbull Breaks Free And Attacks Him; Owner Arrested

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (25-11-2025): Tuesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

LATEST NEWS

Defence Sector Q2 FY26: Revenue, Profit Surge; HAL, BEL, BDL, Data Patterns Top Picks

Ayodhya Dwajarohan: PM Modi Hoists Huge Saffron Flag At Ram Mandir

Protect US Jobs, But Welcome Skilled Foreign Workers: White House Defends Donald Trump’s ‘Nuanced’ Shift On H-1B Visas

Tata Sierra SUV Launch: Challenging Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos And Other Mid-Size SUVs, Know Price And Key Features

Silent For 12,000 Years, Ethiopia’s Volcano Erupts Triggering Mayhem- India Feels The Impact, What Caused It?

Farah Khan Recalls When Manish Malhotra Stopped Talking to Her for Two Days Post ‘Fevicol Se’ Shoot

Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana Ahead Of Wedding? Viral Chat Sparks Buzz

Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Erupts After 12,000 Years, Volcanic Ash Reaches India – The Science, The Route, And The Cities Affected

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Team India’s Full Schedule Announcement

Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha And Malti Chahar Finale Fate Depends On Housemates’ Decisions As Unexpected Power Shift Sparks Intense Drama

Ayodhya Dwajarohan: PM Modi Hoists Huge Saffron Flag At Ram Mandir

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ayodhya Dwajarohan: PM Modi Hoists Huge Saffron Flag At Ram Mandir

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ayodhya Dwajarohan: PM Modi Hoists Huge Saffron Flag At Ram Mandir
Ayodhya Dwajarohan: PM Modi Hoists Huge Saffron Flag At Ram Mandir
Ayodhya Dwajarohan: PM Modi Hoists Huge Saffron Flag At Ram Mandir
Ayodhya Dwajarohan: PM Modi Hoists Huge Saffron Flag At Ram Mandir

QUICK LINKS