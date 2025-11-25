The saffron flag hoisting at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, a festival like event, is an important point in the temple’s continuous path. Early on November 25, 2025, Narendra Modi was the first visitor to the temple complex, having arrived in Ayodhya very early in the morning to go to the Sapt Mandir and Sheshavtar Mandir where he offered prayers before the official Dhwajarohan ceremony.

The triangular flag that was raised that day measures 10 feet in height and 22 feet in length, and also bears the sun shining, the holy ‘Om’, and the Kovidara tree. The thousands of guests, nearly 7,000, invited from all over Uttar Pradesh, along with the almost 7,000 security personnel, which included ATS commandos, NSG snipers and cyber teams, created a unique atmosphere that mixed worship with utmost care in all aspects of the event from planning to execution.

Ayodhya Dwajarohan: PM Modi Hoists Huge Saffron Flag At Ram Mandir

The saffron flag is to be hoisted by the Prime Minister at the height of the temple’s shikhara that is 191 feet tall around 11:50 AM The shikhara of the structure itself is a masterpiece of architecture. The rituals are being performed under the supervision of Kashi scholar Ganeshwar Shastri, who is also the main person behind these 108 acaryas from Ayodhya, Kashi and South India. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath termed it ‘a symbol of religious and cultural revival’ while the officials referred to the flag as a symbol of cultural continuity, sacrifice, and the revival of dharma.

This event is perceived as a formal landmark in the consecration of the temple which has gone through many stages starting with the installation of Lord Ram in the garbhagriha, pran pratishtha in January 2024. The gathering was a combination of religious symbolism and national significance with dignitaries such as the Prime Minister, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and the Governor and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh present. Before the ceremony, pilgrims were allowed to see God darshan, the temple trust provided a communal bhandara meal for devotees and security personnel, and the city of Ayodhya was put on high alert as the world watched what was depicted as the climax of ‘Sanatana culture’.

