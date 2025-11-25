Dhwajarohan In Ram Mandir: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Ayodhya Ahead Of Flag-Hoisting Ceremony; Watch

In the latest development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow in Ayodhya ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, where he will hoist the sacred saffron flag atop the temple’s 191-foot-high shikhara. Hundreds of devotees welcomed the Prime Minister with a tricolour in their hands as he headed to the Ram Temple for the ceremony.

#WATCH | Ayodhya Dhwajarohan | Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches the Saptmandir, which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari (Source: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/g9BRzshpdC — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2025

Earlier today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed PM Modi at the Ayodhya airport. “A hearty welcome and felicitation to the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji in the foremost of the seven sacred cities, Shri Ayodhya Dham,” CM Yogi wrote on X.

The Prime Minister will ceremonially hoist the flag, symbolising the completion of the temple’s construction and ushering in a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity, at noon today. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on this historic occasion.

#WATCH | Ayodhya Dhwajarohan | Prasadam ordered for the flag hoisting ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Vehicles are being transported to the Ram Temple complex for distribution to the invitees. pic.twitter.com/SCji5VuDcy — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2025

The Dharma Dhwaj features three sacred symbols- Om, the Sun, and the Kovidara tree.

Each symbol reflects deep spiritual significance in the Sanatan tradition. The Kovidara tree is described as a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, and is considered an early example of ancient plant hybridisation. The Sun symbolizes Lord Ram’s Suryavansh lineage, while Om represents the eternal cosmic sound.

The flag hoisting has been scheduled to align with the Abhijit Muhurat on Shri Ram and Maa Sita’s Vivah Panchami.

Indologist Lalit Mishra said the flag came to light unexpectedly when he noticed Ayodhya’s banner in a painting from the pictorial Ramayana of Mewar. He later found references to it in the Ayodhya Kand of the Valmiki Ramayana. Mishra explained that identifying the Kovidara and Kachnar trees was challenging because both share the same botanical name. He added that he is pleased to see the flag return to its place of origin after many centuries.

Meanwhile, ahead of the ceremony, the PM will visit Saptmandir, which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. This will be followed by a visit to Sheshavtar Mandir.

The Prime Minister will also visit Mata Annapurna Mandir. After this, he will perform Darshan and Pooja at Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, which will be followed by Darshan at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also be present at the occasion.

Earlier today, CM Yogi called the event the “renaissance of Sanatan culture.”

In an X post, CM Yogi wrote, “In the foremost of the seven sacred cities, the divine Shri Ayodhya Dham, today, from the sacred hands of the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, a grand saffron flag is about to be hoisted atop the spire of the Lord Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.”

“This divine message of the renaissance of Sanatan culture is infusing indomitable spiritual and soulful energy throughout the entire Bharatvarsha. The faith, penance, and anticipation of crores of Ram devotees are today about to be established at a new pinnacle. The nation is today immersed in Ram, immersed in Dharma,” he added.

(Inputs taken from ANI)

