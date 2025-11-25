Six-Year-Old Boy Loses Ear After Neighbour’s Pitbull Breaks Free And Attacks Him; Owner Arrested

LIVE TV
A six-year-old boy in Delhi’s Prem Nagar lost his ear after a neighbour’s pitbull broke free and brutally attacked him while he was playing outside. CCTV footage showed the dog charging at the child, leaving him with deep injuries. Police arrested the dog’s owner and registered a case under negligence. The child is receiving treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 25, 2025 10:01:55 IST

A six-year-old boy suffered severe injuries in northwest Delhi’s Prem Nagar after a neighbour’s pet pitbull attacked him while he played outside his home. CCTV footage captured the boy running after a ball when the dog broke free and bit him, tearing off his ear.

Police registered a case under sections 291 and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for negligent handling of the animal, and officers arrested the dog’s owner, Rajesh Pal. The attack took place on Sunday evening and triggered shock in the neighbourhood as locals rushed to help the child.

The boy’s grandfather said the child played outside his house when he missed a throw and the ball rolled towards the neighbour’s home where the dog was tied. He stated the pitbull broke free and charged at the child. He added that the attacker bit the boy multiple times, tore off his right ear, and left several deep wounds on his head.

The grandfather said two boys from the lane helped rescue the child by pulling the dog away. He also said the same dog had previously attacked four other children.

Witnesses Describe the Panic Moments After the Attack

A witness recalled the moment of the attack and said he was sitting in his shop when he saw the dog running and grabbing the child by the face. He said another man helped him as they tried to free the boy. He held the dog by its limbs, and the animal eventually let go.

He added that he ran behind the child with the severed ear in his hand so it would not get lost. He also said another girl narrowly escaped an attack by running into a basement nearby.

Child Receives Treatment; Police Expand Investigation

Locals rushed the child to BSA Hospital in Rohini, after which doctors shifted him to Safdarjung Hospital for advanced treatment. Police said the pitbull had been brought home about a year and a half ago by Rajesh Pal’s son, who is currently in jail in another case.

Officers collected the child’s medical records and recorded the statement of the boy’s father, Dinesh, who works at a private factory. Police continued their investigation into the dog’s previous attacks and reviewed complaints filed by residents demanding action for public safety.

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 10:01 AM IST
