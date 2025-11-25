Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Reaches India, Flights Cancelled, Delhi Air Turns Hazy

Volcanic ash Delhi: A massive cloud of volcanic ash from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano, erupting for the first time in nearly 12,000 years, moved across northwestern India on Monday night, reducing visibility and severely affecting flight operations. The plume, travelling at 100–120 km per hour at altitudes above 10 km, tracked across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, and Punjab before heading further east across the subcontinent.

The Hayli Gubbi volcano, located in Ethiopia’s Afar region, erupted on Sunday, sending ash columns rising up to 14 km. The Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC) later confirmed that while the eruption had stopped, the plume continued to drift towards India.

Plume Enters Indian Airspace, Volcanic Ash in Delhi

The ash cloud entered Indian airspace around 6:30 pm, first crossing into Rajasthan before sweeping rapidly over Gujarat, Delhi-NCR and Punjab. Skies darkened through the evening, prompting airlines to cancel or divert multiple flights.

India’s aviation regulator issued an urgent ASHTAM, a volcanic ash notification, directing carriers to avoid affected altitudes and activate volcanic-ash safety protocols.

Flights Cancelled, Rerouted Amid Warnings

Air travel was hit across several airports. IndiGo cancelled at least six flights, and Akasa Air suspended its services to Jeddah, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi for November 24–25. Several other flights were rerouted as the plume advanced.

International carriers began diverting over Pakistani airspace to avoid the ash. However, Indian airlines cannot operate through those routes, leading to heightened cancellations and delays.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also asked airports to prepare for immediate inspections of runways, taxiways and aprons if ashfall occurred. Operations would be suspended if any contamination was detected.

Minimal Surface Pollution Expected As Volcanic Ash Enters Delhi, Says IMD

While aviation authorities warned of further disruptions if the ash descended on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the plume’s high altitude meant limited impact on surface air quality.

IMD Director General M. Mohapatra said the cloud positioned between 10–15 km was “unlikely to significantly affect surface air quality,” though it could lead to hazy skies and a slight rise in minimum temperatures.

Delhi Air Quality Amid Volcanic Ash

Even before the volcanic plume entered the region, pollution levels in Delhi-NCR were already at alarming highs. Delhi recorded an AQI of 382 (‘very poor’) at 4 pm on Monday, while Ghaziabad (396) and Noida (397) hovered near ‘severe’ levels.

The ash cloud consists of volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide, and fine particles of rock and glass, materials that can darken skies and pose serious hazards to aircraft engines.

