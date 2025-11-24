LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ethiopian volcano dharmendra gautam gambhir 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI Ethiopian volcano dharmendra gautam gambhir 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI Ethiopian volcano dharmendra gautam gambhir 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI Ethiopian volcano dharmendra gautam gambhir 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ethiopian volcano dharmendra gautam gambhir 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI Ethiopian volcano dharmendra gautam gambhir 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI Ethiopian volcano dharmendra gautam gambhir 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI Ethiopian volcano dharmendra gautam gambhir 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
Home > World > Hayli Gobi Volcano Erupts For The Very First Time In Over 10,000 Years, Indian Flights Impacted Due To 10–15 km High Volcanic Plumes

Hayli Gobi Volcano Erupts For The Very First Time In Over 10,000 Years, Indian Flights Impacted Due To 10–15 km High Volcanic Plumes

A massive ash cloud from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano is expected to enter Gujarat and move toward Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR and Punjab. IMD warns of 10–15 km-high ash plumes posing major aviation risks. IndiGo has already cancelled six flights as the plume crosses toward Indian airspace.

Hayli Gubbi Volcano (PHOTO: X)
Hayli Gubbi Volcano (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 24, 2025 21:29:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hayli Gobi Volcano Erupts For The Very First Time In Over 10,000 Years, Indian Flights Impacted Due To 10–15 km High Volcanic Plumes

Monday night i.e. November 24,  is expected to see a thick cloud of ash in northwest India, a volcanic eruption is the first in thousands of years at Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia and the volcano ash clouds are expected to enter Gujarat and then travel to Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR and Punjab within the next few hours, according to the meteorological experts.

Hayli Gubbi Eruption Sends Ash Toward Gujarat, Delhi-NCR; Flights Hit

In and around the Indian airspace, the aircraft operations are also starting to feel the heat, with the ash approaching the area, and more is expected to affect the flights within hours, officials who are aware of the issue said.

The smoke of the first eruption of the Hayli Gubbi Volcano in the Afar region of Ethiopia was seen billowing in this photograph by the Afar Government Communication Bureau taken on Sunday.

The plumes; these are volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide and even minute fragments of rocks, which are around 10-15 kms in the air according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the plumes will primarily affect flights.

Flights impacted due to massive ash cloud 

Flight cancellations by airlines had already started after the ash had crossed the Red Sea, and was heading towards the Middle East and Central Asia. The issue made IndiGo cancel six flights. Although one of these flights was based in Mumbai, the rest of the cancelled flights were based in down South, one of the individuals with knowledge of the development said.

An official in one of the airports in Mumbai claimed that flights were avoiding Pakistan airspace. The Indian airlines are likely to be affected since the Pakistan airspace is closed to Indian airlines. We are beginning to put a note of this, and watching the position, one of the officials there.

Flights are forced to be re-routed or cancelled. Although the effects on the flight activities are insignificant today, it is predicted that the situation will be poorer on Tuesday, another individual in close relations to the development said.

The DGCA and the ministry authorities are keeping a keen eye on the affair. He added that Indian aviation would be hit hard in case the ashes settle over Delhi and Jaipur by Tuesday.

The IMD also indicated that its effect in the area would be probable in the next couple of hours. This will start to hit Gujarat and other regions of Delhi-NCR within the coming several hours. It is already approaching Gujarat and we will feel its effects in Delhi-NCR and rest of north India in the coming couple of hours based on the direction of the IMD director general, M Mohapatra which will first of all affect flights.

It lies in the upper levels hence will not be seriously affected close to the surface. It will look like a smoky, misty sky, and its influence will not last many hours, now that it will make its way still farther eastwards, said he.

The effect within the cities will largely be an increment of the temperature at the fringes. Just like the clouds, the minimum will increase. It remains uncertain whether it will affect the air quality but any substantial effect is unlikely because it is at a higher level, Mohapatra added.

What do the meteorologists say? 

The meteorologists indicated that the plume was spreading quickly in Central Asia and into India.

The speed of movement of the ash plume is approximately 100-120km/h towards north India. This lies between 15-25,000 feet to upto 45,000 feet in the sky which is comprised of mostly volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide and few small pieces of glass or rocks that will cause the sky to become darker and will affect air traffic, said Ashwary Tiwari an amateur weatherman who operates handle IndiaMetSky on X.

He said it already started affecting Jodhpur, and NCR and other regions will soon be affected as well.

This is likely to potentially shoot the already high pollution levels in the area as well. Even at the time, the air quality in NCR was nearing the point of severity at most points.

The quality index (AQI) of the air in Delhi was 382 at 4 pm on Monday. It stood 396 (very poor) at Ghaziabad at the same time; 397 in Noida; 382 at Greater Noida and 232 (poor) in Faridabad.

AQI 400 and above is considered as severe and the AQI reaches 500.

ALSO READ:  Kerala Shocker: 45-Year-Old Woman Killed After Husband Repeatedly Attacks Her With LPG Cylinder, Daughter Witnesses Murder

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 9:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ethiopian volcanoHayli Gubbi Volcanohome-hero-pos-2latest world news

RELATED News

Peshawar Blast: Gunmen, Suicide Bombers Attack Pakistan’s Frontier Constabulary Headquarters, 3 Killed, Area Sealed Off

‘Doesn’t Exist Anymore’: Donald Trump’s DOGE Once Led By Elon Musk Is Quietly Shut After Turbulent Run – What We Know

Zelensky Bows To Pressure, Donald Trump’s Rebuke Sparks Frenzied Response, Thanks US President After His ‘Zero Gratitude’ Remark

Who is Deepak Paradkar? Indian-Origin ‘Cocaine Lawyer’ Arrested in Cananda for Aiding Ex-Olympian in Killing FBI Witness

Mass Kidnapping in Nigeria: At Least 50 of 303 Abducted Students Escape from Catholic School

LATEST NEWS

Hayli Gobi Volcano Erupts For The Very First Time In Over 10,000 Years, Indian Flights Impacted Due To 10–15 km High Volcanic Plumes

Tragedy In Greater Noida: 22-Year-Old Bangladeshi Youth Found Dead In Rented Accommodation

Uttar Pradesh Disturbing Incident: Man Keeps Mother’s Body In Old Age Home’s Deep Freezer For 4 Days To Attend Wedding, Ends Up Burying Her Instead Of Cremating

Sudha Murty Inaugurates Bookflix 2025 At Adani International School, Inspires Students With Lessons On Reading And Values

Moong Dal vs Toor Dal: Which Dal Packs More Nutrition? Check Nutritional Value, Health Benefits

Is Gautam Gambhir Stepping Down As Team India’s Head Coach? ‘Sack Gambhir’ Trends On X Amid Viral Claim

Before Buying EV Car Must Have A Look At These High Range Electric Cars With Range Upto 502 Km

Why Did Padma Bhushan Winner Dharmendra Not Receive A State Funeral? Here’s How A Public Figure Gets Gun Salute And Military Honours When They Die

Gujarati Musical Love Story Aavaa De Creates Waves as Its Songs Trend Across Social Media

UPSC Releases EPFO Admit Card 2025: Here’s How To Download

Hayli Gobi Volcano Erupts For The Very First Time In Over 10,000 Years, Indian Flights Impacted Due To 10–15 km High Volcanic Plumes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hayli Gobi Volcano Erupts For The Very First Time In Over 10,000 Years, Indian Flights Impacted Due To 10–15 km High Volcanic Plumes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hayli Gobi Volcano Erupts For The Very First Time In Over 10,000 Years, Indian Flights Impacted Due To 10–15 km High Volcanic Plumes
Hayli Gobi Volcano Erupts For The Very First Time In Over 10,000 Years, Indian Flights Impacted Due To 10–15 km High Volcanic Plumes
Hayli Gobi Volcano Erupts For The Very First Time In Over 10,000 Years, Indian Flights Impacted Due To 10–15 km High Volcanic Plumes
Hayli Gobi Volcano Erupts For The Very First Time In Over 10,000 Years, Indian Flights Impacted Due To 10–15 km High Volcanic Plumes

QUICK LINKS