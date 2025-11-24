LIVE TV
Kerala Shocker: 45-Year-Old Woman Killed After Husband Repeatedly Attacks Her With LPG Cylinder, Daughter Witnesses Murder

A 45-year-old woman, Kavitha, was killed in Mangad after her husband allegedly struck her with an LPG cylinder during a late-night dispute. Their daughter witnessed the attack. Police arrested Madhusudhanan Pillai and registered a murder case, with postmortem procedures underway.

The incident took place at around 12.30 am when Pillai hit Kavitha multiple times on her head with a gas cylinder (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
The incident took place at around 12.30 am when Pillai hit Kavitha multiple times on her head with a gas cylinder (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 24, 2025 17:48:43 IST

A 45-year-old woman died after she was reportedly assaulted by her husband with an LPG cylinder at Mangad here in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The victim is known as Kavitha, a neighbour of Apollo Junction, Karicode, Mangad. Her husband, Madhusudhanan Pillai who attacked her after a dispute at their home after midnight has been arrested by the police.

The FIR indicated that the incident occurred at some point around 12.30 am where Pillai struck Kavitha severally on her head using a gas cylinder.

Daughter was a Witness to the Attack.

The FIR also told them that the daughter of the couple was also in the house during the incident. The neighbours heard loud noises and rushed to the house and informed the police.

The police officers arrived there and found Kavitha lying insensible in the hall. A physician was invited to the scene and confirmed her dead.

Man-husband Arrested; Murder Case Recorded. Pillai was remanded and taken to the Kilikkollur police station where a murder case has been registered, the authorities said.

Moving the body to a government hospital is to conduct a postmortem. 

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 5:48 PM IST
QUICK LINKS