Kerala Shocker: 45-Year-Old Woman Killed After Husband Repeatedly Attacks Her With LPG Cylinder, Daughter Witnesses Murder

A 45-year-old woman died after she was reportedly assaulted by her husband with an LPG cylinder at Mangad here in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The victim is known as Kavitha, a neighbour of Apollo Junction, Karicode, Mangad. Her husband, Madhusudhanan Pillai who attacked her after a dispute at their home after midnight has been arrested by the police.

The FIR indicated that the incident occurred at some point around 12.30 am where Pillai struck Kavitha severally on her head using a gas cylinder.

Daughter was a Witness to the Attack.

The FIR also told them that the daughter of the couple was also in the house during the incident. The neighbours heard loud noises and rushed to the house and informed the police.

The police officers arrived there and found Kavitha lying insensible in the hall. A physician was invited to the scene and confirmed her dead.

Man-husband Arrested; Murder Case Recorded. Pillai was remanded and taken to the Kilikkollur police station where a murder case has been registered, the authorities said.

Moving the body to a government hospital is to conduct a postmortem.

