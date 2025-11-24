LIVE TV
Home > India > Tamil Nadu Bus Collision: Six Dead, 28 Injured In Head-On Private Bus Accident In Tenkasi

Tamil Nadu Bus Collision: Six Dead, 28 Injured In Head-On Private Bus Accident In Tenkasi

A deadly head-on collision in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district killed six and injured 28 on Monday. Two private buses collided, leaving wreckage and chaos. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the crash.

Six dead, 28 injured in Tenkasi Tamil Nadu bus collision; rescue operations underway, police investigate cause of crash.
Six dead, 28 injured in Tenkasi Tamil Nadu bus collision; rescue operations underway, police investigate cause of crash. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: November 24, 2025 13:09:37 IST

Tamil Nadu Bus Collision: Six Dead, 28 Injured In Head-On Private Bus Accident In Tenkasi

Tamil Nadu Bus Collision: Six people were killed and 28 others were injured in a severe head-on collision involving two private buses in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district on Monday. According to police, a private bus travelling from Madurai to Senkottai collided head-on with another bus heading from Tenkasi to Kovilpatti. The impact left both vehicles severely mangled, prompting a large-scale rescue operation involving local authorities and firefighters.

Tamil Nadu Bus Accident Cause

According to reports, quoting a senior police officer saying that preliminary investigations suggest that the Keysar bus traveling from Madurai to Senkottai was being driven recklessly.

“Investigators believe speeding and negligent driving by the Keysar bus driver caused the crash,” officials said.

Rescue, Medical Response As Tamil Nadu Bus Accident Kills, Injures Several

All 28 injured passengers were immediately transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Health officials at the scene indicated that some victims are in serious condition, and the death toll could rise.

Local police and fire brigade teams, assisted by residents, carried out rescue operations. Around ten ambulances ferried the injured to Tenkasi Government Hospital.

District Collector A K Kamal Kishore and Superintendent of Police S Aravind visited the site to oversee rescue and relief efforts.

Investigation Underway in Tamil Nadu Bus Collision

Visuals from the site showed shattered glass scattered across the road. Traffic was heavily disrupted as emergency teams worked alongside locals. A JCB was deployed to help clear the wreckage and restore movement along the highway.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident, reviewing CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts to establish a complete sequence of events.

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 12:50 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Bus Collision: Six Dead, 28 Injured In Head-On Private Bus Accident In Tenkasi

QUICK LINKS