Tamil Nadu Bus Collision: Six Dead, 28 Injured In Head-On Private Bus Accident In Tenkasi

Tamil Nadu Bus Collision: Six people were killed and 28 others were injured in a severe head-on collision involving two private buses in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district on Monday. According to police, a private bus travelling from Madurai to Senkottai collided head-on with another bus heading from Tenkasi to Kovilpatti. The impact left both vehicles severely mangled, prompting a large-scale rescue operation involving local authorities and firefighters.

Tamil Nadu Bus Accident Cause

According to reports, quoting a senior police officer saying that preliminary investigations suggest that the Keysar bus traveling from Madurai to Senkottai was being driven recklessly.

“Investigators believe speeding and negligent driving by the Keysar bus driver caused the crash,” officials said.

Also Read: Were Madvi Hidma’s Posters Displayed At Delhi Pollution Protest? Here’s What The Viral Videos Reveal

Rescue, Medical Response As Tamil Nadu Bus Accident Kills, Injures Several

All 28 injured passengers were immediately transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Health officials at the scene indicated that some victims are in serious condition, and the death toll could rise.

Local police and fire brigade teams, assisted by residents, carried out rescue operations. Around ten ambulances ferried the injured to Tenkasi Government Hospital.

District Collector A K Kamal Kishore and Superintendent of Police S Aravind visited the site to oversee rescue and relief efforts.

Investigation Underway in Tamil Nadu Bus Collision

Visuals from the site showed shattered glass scattered across the road. Traffic was heavily disrupted as emergency teams worked alongside locals. A JCB was deployed to help clear the wreckage and restore movement along the highway.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident, reviewing CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts to establish a complete sequence of events.

Also Read: ‘Arunachal Pradesh Is Part Of China’: Indian-Origin Woman Harassed, Confined For 18 Hours At Shanghai Airport