Home > India > 'Arunachal Pradesh Is Part Of China': Indian-Origin Woman Harassed, Confined For 18 Hours At Shanghai Airport

‘Arunachal Pradesh Is Part Of China’: Indian-Origin Woman Harassed, Confined For 18 Hours At Shanghai Airport

An Indian-origin woman, Pema Wangjom Thongdok from Arunachal Pradesh, alleges harassment at Shanghai Pudong Airport during a transit to Japan. Officials reportedly refused to recognise her Indian passport, claiming Arunachal Pradesh is part of China. The ordeal lasted 18 hours before Indian consulate intervention allowed her departure.

Indian-origin woman detained at Shanghai airport; officials question her passport citing Arunachal Pradesh as part of China. Photo: X.
Indian-origin woman detained at Shanghai airport; officials question her passport citing Arunachal Pradesh as part of China. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 24, 2025 12:37:05 IST

‘Arunachal Pradesh Is Part Of China’: Indian-Origin Woman Harassed, Confined For 18 Hours At Shanghai Airport

Pema Wangjom Thongdok, an Indian-origin UK resident from Arunachal Pradesh, has accused Chinese immigration officials at Shanghai Pudong Airport of detaining and harassing her for hours during a transit stop, after allegedly refusing to recognise her Indian passport, according to reports.

Shanghai Pudong Airport Authorities Reject Passport

Pema Wangjom Thongdok, travelling from London to Japan on November 21, was scheduled for a three-hour layover at Shanghai.

According to an India Today report, the immigration officials at the airport declared her passport “invalid” because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her place of birth. According to Pema, officials told her, “Arunachal Pradesh is part of China.”

“After immigration, I submitted my passport and was waiting at security. Just then, an official came and started screaming, ‘India, India,’ with my name and singled me out. When I asked, she took me to the immigration desk and said, ‘Arunachal, not valid passport,’” she told India Today.

“When I asked the reason why my Indian passport was not valid, the official simply replied, ‘Arunachal is a part of China. Your passport is invalid.’”

Pema Wangjom Thongdok Mocked, Confined

Pema told India Today that she had transited through Shanghai the previous year without any issues. She had even verified with the Chinese Embassy in London that there would be no problem for Indians travelling through Shanghai.

Pema alleged that multiple immigration personnel and staff from China Eastern Airlines mocked her, laughed at her, and suggested she “apply for a Chinese passport.” 

What was meant to be a brief layover extended into an 18-hour ordeal in the transit area, during which she claimed she was denied clear information, proper food, or access to airport facilities.

Indian Consulate Comes To Help

She also said her passport was withheld, preventing her from boarding her onward flight to Japan despite holding a valid visa.

“I was confined to the transit area. I couldn’t rebook tickets, buy meals, or move between terminals. Officials pressured me to purchase a new ticket exclusively on China Eastern and implied my passport would be returned only after doing so,” Pema said, adding that the ordeal led to financial losses from missed flights and hotel bookings.

Eventually, Pema was able to contact the Indian Consulate in Shanghai through a friend in the UK. Indian officials later escorted her for a late-night departure from China.

Pema Wangjom Thongdok Writes To PM Modi

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior officials, Pema described her treatment as a “direct insult to India’s sovereignty and to the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh.”

She urged the Indian government to raise the issue with Beijing, seek accountability and disciplinary action against the immigration and airline staff involved, and push for compensation. 

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 12:37 PM IST
Tags: arunachal pradeshChina newsindia newsshanghai pudong airportWorld news

‘Arunachal Pradesh Is Part Of China’: Indian-Origin Woman Harassed, Confined For 18 Hours At Shanghai Airport

QUICK LINKS