Bengali Cinematographer Soumyadeep Guin “Vicky” Found Hanging at Home, Police Prode Underway

Bengali Cinematographer Soumyadeep Guin, widely known as Vickey, was discovered hanging in his South Kolkata residence on Sunday, according to a Kolkata Police official. He is survived by his wife and a young daughter.

The 40-year-old was found in his room by family members around noon. While a probe has been initiated, officers said they are not ruling out the possibility of suicide.

Soumyadeep Guin Cause of Death

Soumyadeep Guin’s death reason is not known yet. Police plan to speak with the family once they are in a calmer state to understand the events leading up to his death.

The police officer said, “We have been told he may not have been getting the kind of project he had been expecting in recent times, and we are probing that angle as well. We have been told he was suffering from depression, but all angles are being looked into.”