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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Declared Fit Ahead Of CSK vs GT Match, But He Still May Not Play! Here’s Why

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Declared Fit Ahead Of CSK vs GT Match, But He Still May Not Play! Here’s Why

MS Dhoni has been declared fit for the CSK vs GT IPL 2026 match at Chepauk, but sources suggest he may sit out to maintain team balance. Read the latest from Stephen Fleming and Mike Hussey.

MS Dhoni Declared Fit Ahead Of CSK vs GT Match, But He Still May Not Play! Here's Why. Photo X
MS Dhoni Declared Fit Ahead Of CSK vs GT Match, But He Still May Not Play! Here's Why. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 25, 2026 22:05:04 IST

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IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Declared Fit Ahead Of CSK vs GT Match, But He Still May Not Play! Here’s Why

IPL 2026: As the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prepare to host the Gujarat Titans at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium this Sunday, the atmosphere in the “Yellow Den” is thick with a familiar, high-stakes question: Will MS Dhoni finally take the field?

The 44-year-old legend was out of the tournament for the first two weeks because of a painful calf injury, but he has now successfully completed his rehabilitation. Fans were disappointed, though, because he stayed on the bench even though he passed his fitness tests and travelled with the team to Hyderabad and Mumbai. The Indian Express knows that Dhoni is now fully fit, even though the official word is still cautious. However, a tactical problem may keep him in the dugout.

How ‘Fit’ Is MS Dhoni? 

The Indian Express says that Dhoni is fully fit again but is purposely putting off his return. He doesn’t want to change a team that has finally found its rhythm, which is why he doesn’t want to.

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CSK’s season started off badly, but the defending champions have bounced back beautifully, winning by 103 runs over the Mumbai Indians. The math is simple: if they win five of their next seven games, they will probably make the playoffs. Dhoni thinks that introducing himself now could throw off the rhythm of a group that is already working well together.

What Is CSK Head Coach’s Take On MS Dhoni? 

Head coach Stephen Fleming remained non-committal on Saturday, keeping the cards close to his chest. “He’s progressing well. He’s on the road to recovery and doing everything that’s being asked of him,” Fleming said, maintaining the narrative that the veteran is still being “closely watched.”

Batting coach Mike Hussey offered more granular detail regarding the physical requirements for the former captain’s return. “He is progressing really well. He has been really pushing hard to get back as quick as he possibly can. I know all the fans would like to see Dhoni out there playing as well. We are hopeful, maybe in the coming few games,” Hussey noted. He emphasized that while Dhoni looks “good in the nets,” the real test is his ability to “run hard between the wickets.”

Will MS Dhoni Play Replacing Kartik Sharma? 

The main topic of conversation is the spot that Kartik Sharma now holds, which he got for an incredible ₹14.2 crore. Kartik hasn’t reached his full potential this season yet, but Dhoni is said to be hesitant to take the young player’s place at this important time.

On Saturday, Dhoni was seen indulging in running drills and wicket-keeping practice at Chepauk, showing no visible discomfort. When asked if Dhoni would resume his duties behind the stumps upon his return, Hussey was confident. “I’m pretty sure he will be behind the stumps. The biggest thing is he has had a calf injury, so just the running and later in the innings when he comes in, having to scamper the ones and twos, we just need to make sure the calf is strong to withstand that.”

In the end, the report knows that Dhoni is the only one who can make the final decision. Whether he puts the “settled combination” or his own legendary presence behind the stumps first is still the most talked-about thing before the Sunday afternoon toss.

Read More: Lungi Ngidi Injury: How Is South African Pacer After Suffering Head Injury During DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match? Delhi Capitals Provide Huge Update

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Tags: Chennai Super Kings playing XICSK vs GT 2026IPL 2026 playoffs raceKartik Sharma CSKMike Hussey on DhoniMS Dhoni calf injury updateMS Dhoni fit

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IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Declared Fit Ahead Of CSK vs GT Match, But He Still May Not Play! Here’s Why

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IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Declared Fit Ahead Of CSK vs GT Match, But He Still May Not Play! Here’s Why

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IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Declared Fit Ahead Of CSK vs GT Match, But He Still May Not Play! Here’s Why
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Declared Fit Ahead Of CSK vs GT Match, But He Still May Not Play! Here’s Why
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Declared Fit Ahead Of CSK vs GT Match, But He Still May Not Play! Here’s Why
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Declared Fit Ahead Of CSK vs GT Match, But He Still May Not Play! Here’s Why

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