Gujarat Tables UCC Bill 2026: What It Means, Are Live-In Relationships Legal Now And What Major Changes It Brings For Couples And Personal Laws?

The Gujarat government on Tuesday tabled the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026 in the state legislative assembly, marking a significant move towards a common legal framework for personal laws.

The Bill was introduced by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, just a week after a state-appointed panel submitted its final report on implementing the Uniform Civil Code. If passed, Gujarat will become the second state after Uttarakhand to enact a UCC law, following Uttarakhand’s move in 2024.

What Is the Gujarat UCC Bill 2026?

The proposed legislation seeks to unify personal laws across religions by introducing a common legal framework governing marriage, divorce, succession, adoption, and live-in relationships. Titled the ‘Gujarat Uniform Civil Code, 2026’, the law will extend across the state and also apply to residents of Gujarat living outside its territorial limits.

However, members of Scheduled Tribes and certain constitutionally protected groups will remain exempt, allowing them to continue their customary practices. The draft is largely modelled on the Uttarakhand UCC Act and aims to ensure uniformity, equality, and legal clarity in personal matters.

Are Live-In Relationships Legal in Gujarat Now?

Live-in relationships are already legal in India, including in Gujarat, under various judicial precedents. The UCC Bill does not introduce legality for the first time but instead seeks to formally regulate such relationships within a defined legal structure. By doing so, the state aims to bring greater clarity, accountability, and protection, particularly for women and children in such arrangements.

How the Bill Regulates Live-In Relationships

Under the proposed law, couples in a live-in relationship will be required to register their relationship with the district registrar by submitting a formal declaration.

The termination of such a relationship must also be officially notified, bringing both the beginning and end of live-in arrangements under legal oversight.

Importantly, children born from these relationships will be recognised as legitimate under the law, ensuring their legal rights. The Bill also provides that a woman deserted by her partner in a live-in relationship can seek maintenance, a provision aimed at safeguarding her financial security.

Key Changes in Marriage Laws

The UCC Bill introduces sweeping changes to marriage laws by making the registration of marriages and divorces compulsory, with penalties for non-compliance. It clearly prohibits bigamy, stating that a marriage will only be valid if neither party has a living spouse at the time of marriage, with violations attracting imprisonment of up to seven years.

The law also provides that marriages can be declared voidable if either party has concealed or misrepresented important information. Additionally, forced or coercive marriages will invite strict penalties, including fines and imprisonment. The Bill further allows individuals to remarry after divorce without restrictive conditions, reinforcing personal autonomy.

What Changes in Succession and Inheritance Laws

The proposed code also seeks to standardise succession laws by introducing a uniform system of inheritance in cases where a person dies without a will.

It classifies heirs into different categories, placing spouses, children, and parents in the primary category, followed by step-parents and grandparents, and then other relatives.

This structure is aimed at reducing ambiguity and ensuring a clear and consistent framework for property distribution.

Purpose Behind the UCC Bill

According to the government’s statement of objects and reasons, the UCC Bill is intended to promote equality, justice, and harmony in personal law matters. It seeks to establish a uniform legal framework that applies to all citizens irrespective of religion, caste, creed, or gender.

The legislation also aims to strengthen secularism, advance gender justice, and support broader social reform while reinforcing unity and integrity within society.

Why the Bill Is relevant

The tabling of the UCC Bill in Gujarat represents a major shift from religion-based personal laws to a unified civil system. While live-in relationships remain legal, the Bill introduces formal recognition and regulation, reflecting a broader attempt by the state to standardise personal laws.

The move is likely to spark debate around issues of privacy, state intervention, and cultural autonomy, even as it promises greater legal protection and clarity for individuals.

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