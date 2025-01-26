Home
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Gujarat’s Tableau Stuns At 76th Republic Day Celebrations

Gujarat's "Swarnim Bharat: Heritage and Development" tableau stole the spotlight at the 76th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, showcasing a seamless blend of the state's rich cultural heritage and modern achievements.

Gujarat’s Tableau Stuns At 76th Republic Day Celebrations


The Gujarat tableau, titled “Swarnim Bharat: Heritage and Development” and themed ‘Gujarat: From Anartpur to Ektanagar – A Wonderful Confluence of Heritage and Development’, captivated audiences during the 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. This year’s parade featured 31 tableaux from various states and central departments, with the President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, as the Chief Guest. Among them, Gujarat’s tableau stood out with its breathtaking display of both the state’s rich heritage and remarkable progress in modern development.

The tableau highlighted two iconic landmarks of Gujarat – the 12th-century Solanki-era Kirti Toran in Vadnagar, once known as Anartpur, and the awe-inspiring Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The tableau seamlessly intertwined historical monuments with modern advancements, symbolizing Gujarat’s journey of growth. Notably, the tableau featured the state’s strides in defense, technology, automobile, and manufacturing sectors, emphasizing its contribution to Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). The tableau also honored former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary with a depiction of the Atal Bridge that spans the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

The tableau’s visual appeal was further enhanced by vibrant cultural performances, including the Maniyara Raas, a traditional dance that brought dynamic rhythm to the scene. Additionally, the tableau showcased Gujarat’s plans for underwater sports at Dwarka and Shivrajpur beaches, illustrating the state’s push toward tourism and recreational development. The central section of the tableau emphasized Gujarat’s pivotal role in India’s defense sector, with a focus on the C-295 aircraft unit being manufactured in Vadodara, as well as Gujarat’s increasing investments in semiconductor production and its role as a hub for the automobile industry.

PM’s Meeting With Artists

On January 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the artists behind Gujarat’s tableau as part of the PM at Home programme. This interaction, which brought together artists, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, and tribal guests, highlighted India’s cultural diversity. The tableau’s production was a collaborative effort guided by the Information Department of Gujarat, with key contributions from government officials including Avantika Singh Aulakh, Kishor Bachani, and Dr. Sanjay Kachot.

As part of the Republic Day festivities, the parade also featured a series of military showcases, with the Indian Army displaying advanced weaponry and regimental pride, while the Indian Air Force’s fighter jets performed precision aerobatics. Gujarat’s tableau has garnered significant attention for its portrayal of both cultural heritage and technological innovation, positioning it as a top contender for this year’s Public Choice Award. The voting link for the Best Tableaux and Marching Contingent 2025 is now live on MyGov.in, with Gujarat encouraging viewers to cast their votes to secure a third consecutive victory.

Gujarat’s tableau continues to embody the state’s vision of blending the ancient with the modern, showcasing a rich cultural legacy while highlighting its futuristic ambitions. As the Republic Day celebrations continue, the tableau remains a powerful symbol of Gujarat’s growth and its role in India’s progress.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh Depicts Maha Kumbh On Kartavya Path: Republic Day 2025

