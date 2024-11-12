Gunfight In Manipur’s Jiribam Kills 11 Militants, Violence Erupts In Imphal

CRPF personnel in Jiribam, the Kuki-Zo Council announced a Total Shutdown across the region from 5:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Violence continues to escalate in Manipur, with fresh attacks reported across several districts, including Imphal West, Kangpokpi, and Imphal East, intensifying fears of widespread unrest. The latest wave of attacks, including bombings, shootings, and arson, has left several people injured and sparked panic in local communities.

Armed Attacks and Firing in Kangpokpi and Imphal East

The violence began when militants opened fire from the hilltops of Kangpokpi district, targeting areas in Imphal West. In retaliation, armed village volunteers reportedly clashed with the assailants. The situation quickly spiraled, with abandoned houses and structures set ablaze in the Kangchup area.

Two individuals, Phuritsabam Devananda and Ningombam Romesh, were injured by shrapnel after a bomb explosion in the region. Meanwhile, Lamshang was rocked by a panic-inducing incident when an improvised mortar shell landed in a residential area of Phumlou Kameng, about 3.7 km from Kangchup.

Incidents of sporadic firing were also reported from Chanung and Thamnapokpi in Imphal East. The ongoing violence has raised alarm in the region, as tensions that have simmered for the last few days reached new heights following the incident in Jiribam.

Farming Communities Affected by Rising Violence

In the midst of the unrest, agricultural activities have been severely disrupted. A farmer working in the fields of Yaingangpokpi Shantikhongban in Imphal East sustained injuries when militants opened fire from the hills of Kangpokpi. With farmers fearing for their safety, the ongoing violence is threatening the harvest of paddy crops, with many avoiding fields in fear of further attacks.

Kuki-Zo Council Calls for Total Shutdown in Response to Jiribam Attack

In a statement following the tragic loss of 11 Kuki-Zo Village Volunteers at the hands of CRPF personnel in Jiribam, the Kuki-Zo Council announced a Total Shutdown across the region from 5:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The shutdown is in honor of the victims and to express solidarity with the affected families.

The Kuki-Zo Council condemned the violence in the strongest terms, calling for immediate investigations into the deaths. “The loss of our precious Kuki-Zo lives is not only a devastating blow to the families but to the entire Kuki-Zo community,” the council’s statement said. “We stand united in our pursuit of peace, justice, and security.”

Search for Missing Civilians in Borobekra Relief Camp

The violence also led to the disappearance of five civilians from a relief camp located within the Borobekra police station. Authorities are still unclear whether these civilians were kidnapped by retreating militants or went into hiding amid the chaos. A search operation is underway to locate the missing individuals.

Prohibitory Orders and Ongoing Unrest in Borobekra

In response to the escalating violence, prohibitory orders were imposed in the region under Section 163 of the BNSS. This measure aims to prevent widespread disturbances and protect public safety amid fears of further unrest.

The Borobekra sub-division, which has witnessed multiple violent incidents since June, saw another tragic incident last week when a 31-year-old woman was killed during an attack on Zairon Hmar village by armed militants.

Rising Ethnic Tensions in Manipur

The violence in Manipur is part of a broader conflict that has been simmering since May of last year. Over 200 people have been killed, and thousands have been displaced in clashes between Meiteis in the Imphal Valley and Kuki-Zo groups from the surrounding hills. While the ethnically diverse town of Jiribam had largely remained untouched by the violence until now, tensions spiked after the mutilated body of a farmer was discovered in June.

As ethnic and political tensions continue to rise in the region, residents remain on edge, with fear and uncertainty casting a shadow over the community.

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for Manipur?

As violence continues to unfold in Imphal Valley and the hills of Manipur, residents and authorities are bracing for more unrest. The situation remains fluid, with clashes still taking place between militants and local volunteers, and widespread fear among farmers about the impact on their crops. The growing number of casualties and the displacement of thousands of people highlight the urgent need for peace and resolution.

With ethnic tensions running high and the region’s security situation fragile, the path forward for Manipur remains uncertain. Peace talks and thorough investigations into the violence are crucial to de-escalating the conflict and restoring stability to the region.