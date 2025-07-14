Gurugram Flood, Resident Says , ‘I am leaving India’

A resident of Gurugram has announced his decision to leave India due to persistent infrastructure issues in the city. He expressed his frustration in a viral Reddit post, following heavy monsoon rains that led to waterlogging and blocked roads. Sharing his experience on the r/gurgaon subreddit, he wrote, “I don’t understand how people in Gurgaon accept the condition of roads during the monsoon season. Yesterday night, I saw at least five imported cars stranded in the waterlogging, while I crossed them in my car.” His post quickly gained traction online, sparking reactions from other city residents.

User Slams Government Inaction, Cites Personal Disillusionment

The Reddit user criticized both wealthy residents and government officials for failing to improve Gurugram’s urban infrastructure. He wrote, “This is crazy. I sense that rich people/industrialists can influence, put pressure and press pain points the govt. Yet there is no action taken by either of them. How are they accepting these personal losses?” In the same thread, he revealed his decision to emigrate, writing, “I have decided to move out of India, coz I don’t want to live my life like this. See people struggle and not get the basic amenities, welfare and service. This may be an incidental rant, but I am pissed now.”

Reddit User Eyes Australia as Alternative to Gurugram

The frustrated user mentioned that he is considering Australia as a possible destination to escape the worsening situation in Gurugram. He asked others for their opinions, writing, “Guys, I already have Australia on my radar. What’s ur opinion on Australia??” His emotional post drew support from fellow Redditors, who echoed his sentiments. One user wrote, “Honestly I really can’t believe condition of this so-called major tech hub.” Another added, “I thought Gurugram was superior to cities like Noida, Ghaziabad. But they both were far better than this glorified sh*t hub.” The online debate reflects widespread dissatisfaction.

Gurugram Residents Share Visual Evidence of Flooded Homes

Other residents of Gurugram have also voiced concern over the city’s deteriorating infrastructure. A woman living near the luxury Golf Course Road, home to ultra-premium high-rises like DLF Camellias, posted a video on Instagram showing her home flooded with water. She captioned the video, “What happened last night has left me completely shattered. As most of you know, the weather yesterday was brutal, it poured relentlessly for nearly four hours. I live near Golf Course Road… But even here, this is the harsh reality of Gurugram.” Her post included visuals of submerged cars and floating furniture inside her residence.

