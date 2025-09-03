LIVE TV
Home > India > Had To Learn Eating Again! Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Video On Eating Food In Space During ISS Mission, Watch

Had To Learn Eating Again! Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Video On Eating Food In Space During ISS Mission, Watch

Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to visit the ISS, shared a video showing how astronauts eat and drink in zero gravity. He explained that digestion works without gravity and highlighted the challenges of space dining, leaving social media fascinated.

Shubhanshu Shukla Eating In Space
Shubhanshu Shukla Eating In Space

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 3, 2025 06:41:11 IST

Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS) and the second Indian to go into space, shared a video that shows how astronauts eat in zero gravity.

In the clip, he explains the routine astronauts follow while having meals in space. “Food in space. Never thought I would have to learn to eat again,” Shukla wrote. He added that habits matter in space dining, as one can easily create a mess if not careful. He shared a mantra, “Slow is Fast,” to explain how astronauts must remain mindful while eating.

Shukla Explains How Food Gets Digested in Space

The astronaut explained that gravity is not required for food digestion. He said, “Other interesting fact is we don’t need gravity to digest food.

A process called ‘peristalsis’ is responsible for digestion which is gravity independent. It is the contraction and relaxation of muscles to push food down through the digestive tract.” Shukla added that whether a person is upside down, in gravity, or in zero gravity, the body will always digest food. He concluded with, “Bon appetit,” making the fact both educational and relatable for his viewers.

Video Shows Challenges of Eating and Drinking in Space

Shukla also shared a video from the ISS, showing how astronauts handle food and drinks. He explained that eating and drinking in space is a challenge because of floating objects.

To solve this, everything is attached with Velcro so that it does not drift away. In the video, he demonstrated how liquids float and even joked, “You can eat water in space.”

He also showed himself drinking coffee, making the moment engaging for people curious about space living. His demonstration highlighted the importance of discipline in space dining.

Shukla’s video attracted wide reactions on social media. One user wrote, “Wow, Shubhanshu! It’s incredible to see you master the art of dining in zero-G. From test pilot to a space pro, you’ve shown us that even mundane tasks become a scientific adventure.” Another commented, “Space has always inspired me, Captain, but your food training journey excites me even more.” 

Shubhanshu Shukla completed an 18-day mission in space as part of the Axiom-4 crew. After the successful mission, he returned to India from the United States. His journey to the ISS marked a historic moment for India, as he became the first Indian to board the ISS. His updates, videos, and scientific insights continue to inspire young people and space enthusiasts across the country. 

Had To Learn Eating Again! Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Video On Eating Food In Space During ISS Mission, Watch

